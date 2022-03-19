Excavator Sinks Into Mud In Hingham Harbor

HINGHAM (CBS) – It was an oily mess off Hingham Harbor after an excavator received caught deep in mud and started leaking gas into the water.

“They were operating in just a couple inches of water in mud and the machine started getting sucked down into it,” mentioned Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy.

Construction crews had been engaged on a ship ramp Thursday and had been making an attempt to straighten a piling when the excavator received caught.

Hingham Fire, the Massachusetts Coast Guard and the state Department of Environmental Protection responded to the spillage. They put down orange and yellow rings in an effort to stop the unfold.

“These are all simply to contain the oil or anything else that’s on the machine and the additional white stuff are absorbents to make sure there’s no release or anything else,” described Chief Murphy.

Onlookers watched from the seaside as crews received muddy making an attempt to empty the diesel gas – and essentially the most difficult job – breaking the suction.

“They’re trying to remove the oil that’s in that containment ring and if they can, pump the oil and diesel out of the machine itself,” Chief Murphy defined.

No one was injured and the excavator is anticipated to be towed off the seaside on Saturday.