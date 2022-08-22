Excessive heat watch issued for Antelope Valley as temperatures expected to reach triple digits

An extreme warmth watch has been issued for the Antelope Valley as above-average, triple-digit temperatures are anticipated Tuesday, the National Weather Service mentioned.

Temperatures are anticipated to succeed in 107 levels in Lancaster and 106 in Palmdale, that are about 10 levels greater than common for this time of the 12 months, Oxnard climate service meteorologist Robbie Munroe mentioned.

Temperatures doubtlessly might be greater in some areas of the Antelope Valley.

“We’re already seeing some really hot conditions out there and it’s only going to build into tomorrow in part due to a little bit of downslope, compressional heating off of the Tehachapi Mountains in combination with a strong ridge aloft,” Munroe mentioned. “Tomorrow, we’re looking at widespread highs from about 104 to 108.”

The extreme warmth watch might be in impact Tuesday from 10 a.m. to eight p.m., Munroe mentioned. The climate service would possibly determine to improve the advisory to an extreme warmth warning by Monday afternoon, Munroe added.

Residents are inspired to drink a number of fluids and keep in air-conditioned rooms, and away from the solar as a lot as potential. They additionally ask residents to test in on family and neighbors.

“Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes,” the National Weather Service mentioned in an alert issued Monday.

Monday and Tuesday evenings within the Antelope Valley will see little reprieve with decrease temperatures within the excessive 70s to 80s.

“We might get a nice little break in temperatures as we head into later in the week,” Munroe mentioned. “It’s still quite warm for this time of year, but much cooler than we’re expecting for Tuesday.”

Temperatures are anticipated to vary from 100 to 104 levels on Wednesday, about three levels cooler than Tuesday. The climate is predicted to remain within the triple digits for the remainder of the week, and would possibly dip to the excessive 90s on the weekend, Munroe mentioned.

There aren’t any different extreme warmth watches in impact in southwest California, in line with Munroe. However, inside coastal valleys ought to anticipate triple-digit climate. The western San Fernando Valley and far of the Santa Clarita Valley will see temperatures as much as 105 levels.

These excessive temperatures will prolong to the inside parts of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, Munroe mentioned.

Cooler temperatures within the 70s are anticipated towards the coast, and downtown Los Angeles ought to anticipate a excessive within the 80s.