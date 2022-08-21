Excise policy row: CBI got President’s approval before booking Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation secured prior necessary approval of the President of India earlier than submitting a corruption case in opposition to Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in reference to alleged irregularities in Delhi authorities’s excise coverage 2021-22, individuals accustomed to the matter stated. The company had issued routine lookout circulars in opposition to Sisodia and different accused as properly, they stated.

Also Read: CBI questions accused who played ‘active role’ in Delhi excise policy

Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act requires Presidential assent to research a legislator in Union Territories. For excise officers, the Lieutenant Governor is the allowing authority.

Also Read: Four not part of administration helped frame Delhi’s excise policy, says CBI

“An FIR was filed against Sisodia on August 17 only after receiving the 17A sanction from the President’s office. Once the FIR was registered, the LoCs (look our circulars) were issued against all named 13 individuals, including Sisodia, so that immigration authorities are alerted in case anyone travels out of India,” an officer stated, declining to be named.

Also Read: Excise policy ‘best’, says Delhi deputy CM Sisodia as BJP pins blame on Kejriwal

Post the March 2, 2016, slip-up, when former liquor baron Vijay Mallya left the nation for the UK, the CBI has began issuing LoCs in opposition to accused individuals in nearly all circumstances “as a precaution”.