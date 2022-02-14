Excited to play alongside Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan for the first time: Rahul Tewatia [Interview]

Having executed nicely for Rajasthan Royals within the final couple of seasons, Rahul Tewatia will serve Gujarat Titans within the 2022 version of the Indian Premier League. The Ahmedabad-based franchise splashed a whopping INR 9 crore within the mega auction to get the all-rounder on board. Notably, GT needed to beat the likes of Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore to amass Tewatia’s providers.

As Tewatia’s bidding began at INR 40 lakh, he snared a hike of 2250% from his base worth. Hence, expectations are sky-high from the all-rounder. The 28-year-old leg-spinner can prohibit the run movement together with his correct bowling alongside scoring helpful runs decrease down the order.

While Tewatia has put up many spectacular performances in IPL, his 53-run knock in opposition to Kings Punjab (now Punjab Kings) must be the spotlight of his profession. The southpaw smoked West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell for 5 sixes in an over, taking RR to an unbelievable win. Speaking of his bowling, the leggie has 32 wickets in 48 IPL video games at an financial system charge of seven.71.

Hence, Gujarat Lions would need the southpaw to unleash his A-game on the match. Meanwhile, in an unique interview with CricTracker, Tewatia opened about many issues and made some fascinating revelations as nicely. From talking about his well-known selfie celebration with Riyan Parag to his ambitions this season, let’s take a look at how the star all-rounder responded to our queries.

Here are the excerpts from Rahul Tewatia’s interview:

What’s the story behind your selfie celebration with Riyan Parag?

It wasn’t pre deliberate in any respect. Riyan, after taking the catch, got here working to me and went like ‘celebration celebration.’ Initially, I couldn’t perceive what kind of celebration is required. Then he held the ball like a digital camera and acted like clicking a selfie. Then I obtained to know that it was the selfie celebration.

Do you suppose it is best to bat greater up the order when the crew wants fast runs?

It completely relies upon upon the crew administration. Wherever they suppose I can contribute to the crew, that’s the most effective place for me.

With large quantity comes large tasks…is it motivating for you or feeling form of butterflies in abdomen?

Obviously, when a crew buys you at such a excessive worth, it someplace performs at the back of your thoughts. However, on the finish of the day, you might want to carry out within the subject whatever the quantity you could have acquired within the public sale. The most necessary factor is to place up performances and at the moment, you don’t suppose a lot concerning the worth issue.

With large quantity comes large tasks…is it motivating for you or feeling form of butterflies in abdomen?

When I made my IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals in 2014, I didn’t have the expertise. I used to be coming from age-group cricket and was taking part in at that degree for the primary time. So, the most important issue was expertise and taking part in in entrance of the group. I had by no means performed in entrance of spectators. So, these had been some challenges at the moment.

However, I gained expertise with extra matches. So, should you examine me now from my debut season, a variety of maturity has come by the expertise I gained in IPL and home cricket.

You are going right into a crew which doesn’t have prior IPL expertise and has basically a clear slate. Will that play any issue in accordance with you within the season?

The gamers, who’re within the crew, have all performed IPL earlier than. And those within the administration had been additionally related to some or the opposite IPL groups. So, the crew is new however the gamers are skilled. Hence, it is going to be a brand new and thrilling expertise.

Have you set any private targets going into the upcoming season of IPL?

I haven’t thought a lot about it. There’s no particular goal like I need to rating these many runs or take these many wickets. I’ll concentrate on the method which I’ve been following with out worrying concerning the outcomes. Whatever the crew requires me to do; I’ll take the job and carry out as per conditions. So, there aren’t any private targets. Whatever position I’m assigned by the administration, I’ll strive fulfilling that.

What do you make of 10 groups in IPL? How do you suppose will it have an effect on the league and the competitors?

First of all, it’s an amazing alternative for the home gamers, who weren’t getting picked in earlier seasons. So, with the addition of two new sides, many home gamers have bagged a deal. It’s an amazing optimistic. Also, extra video games will probably be performed this yr and therefore, many gamers may have substantial probabilities of proving their mettle.

Which teammates of yours are you most excited to play with?

I’m going to play with Rashid Khan and Hardik Pandya for the primary time. So, I’m very excited for that. I’ve performed with David Miller throughout my stint with Rajasthan Royals. So, taking part in with him as soon as once more will probably be thrilling as nicely.