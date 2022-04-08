EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan praises Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – “She has managed to traverse some of the most difficult times of her life with utmost dignity and grace” : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Abhishek Bachchan, who has been selling his movie Dasvi, lately spoke about how vital Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been in his life. While speaking solely to Bollywood Hungama, he mentioned that she at all times will get him and has been his emotional help.

EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan praises Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – “She has managed to traverse some of the most difficult times of her life with utmost dignity and grace”

Abhishek Bachchan mentioned, “I think it’s high time we just acknowledge that women are the superior species as compared to men and you know they just tend to put things into perspective. My wife is exceptional at that. She’s always been an amazing emotional support for me. I’ve been very lucky, my entire family has been. The wonderful thing about having a life partner like Aishwarya is that she is from the business. She gets it. She has been doing it slightly longer than I have. So, she knows the world. She has been through it all. So, it’s nice when you come home and if you’ve had a challenging day, you know that there’s somebody who gets it.”

Abhishek added, “She has been somebody that, I have always noticed, has managed to traverse some of the most difficult times of her life with utmost dignity and grace. I really admire that about her. Actors are emotional people, we’re very, very hyper-sensitive. and there are times when we might just want to lash out and we kind of explode. You can only take so much. I’ve never seen her do that.”

Dasvi starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur launched on April 8 on Jio Cinema and Netflix concurrently.

