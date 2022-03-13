EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar responds to a fan who asked the meaning of ‘Ghode Lag Gaye’ from Bachchhan Paandey : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey will hit the massive display on March 18 on the event of Holi. Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie additionally stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi. The trailer of the movie was launched a few weeks again and obtained an enormous constructive response. Ahead of the discharge of the movie, the workforce of Bachchhan Paandey in an interview with Bollywood Hungama spoke about their expertise of taking pictures the movie.

EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar responds to a fan who requested the which means of ‘Ghode Lag Gaye’ from Bachchhan Paandey

In the trailer, there’s a dialogue the place Arshad tells Kriti, “Ghode Lag Gaye Hai”. Kriti tells him that isn’t the phrase, to which Arshad says he’s conscious however didn’t wish to say it in entrance of her. During the interview, a remark by a fan on the trailer was learn out to Arshad. “Why is Arshad not letting Kriti educate us. Why is he interrupting? Now, who will tell me what Ghode Lag Gaye means?” the remark learn.

Reacting to it, Arshad pointed at director Farhad and stated that he ought to be answering. Akshay Kumar jumped in and answered the consumer’s doubt. “Beta abhi tum educate itna mat ho. Abhi ye jo kaksha hai, isko thoda waqt lagega. Aaram aaram se karenge. Isko yehi tak rehne do. Iski neeche ke jo cheez hai woh padhlo , woh yaad karlo, fir ispe aajana (You need not educate yourself about this now. It will take you time to reach this class, we will take it one step at a time. Learn other things, remember them and then come to this),” he stated.

Further, Kriti recalled the time she first heard the above-mentioned dialogue. “I remember this particular scene was narrated to me by Farhad on a zoom call. For this dialogue, he had to pause for 10 minutes as I was only laughing. I was very happy and it was funny that it made it through the trailer,” she shared.

Arshad additionally added that Kriti had by accident even set free the entire phrase whereas they have been taking pictures the scene.

