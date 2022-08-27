EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday reveals Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda has a name for her but she HATES it : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

We all know that Liger co-stars Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda share a enjoyable equation on and off digicam. During an unique chat with Bollywood Hungama, the couple had some fascinating tidbits that they shared about one another. In the identical interplay, Ananya revealed that her co-star retains calling her by a reputation and she or he was very happy to inform him how a lot she disliked it.

In the Rapid Fire spherical of Bollywood Hungama, Ananya Panday was her candid self and responded to some fascinating questions on her co-stars, pals, and household. The actress was requested to inform concerning the one factor she needed to inform Vijay Deverakonda however couldn’t. She initially maintained, “I have told him everything that I wanted to tell him.” But after giving it just a little thought, the actress pointed at Vijay and mentioned, “Stop calling me Juvenile.” Vijay additional went on so as to add, “Yes, I call her juvenile sometimes. So she warned me even yesterday not to call her by that name.”

Speaking of Liger, the movie marks the debut of Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood. It can also be Ananya’s first Pan India movie. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the movie additionally stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Vishu Reddy, amongst others. While Vijay performs the position of a fighter, Ramya Krishnan performs the position of his mom whereas Ananya is his love curiosity. Vishu Reddy performs the position of the antagonist. Also, American boxing legend Mike Tyson performs a pivotal position within the movie. Produced by Karan Johar underneath the banner Dharma Productions together with Puri Connects, Liger hit the large screens on August 25. The movie launched in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

