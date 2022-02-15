EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 15 finalist Shamita Shetty opens up about Salman Khan being biased towards her : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Bigg Boss 15 ended on a better be aware final month with Tejasswi Prakash declared because the winner. While Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt and Rashami Desai have been in a position to make it to the Top 6.

Actress Shamita Shetty was just about beloved for her aura and her character through the present. While other than the love and appreciation, the actress was additionally claimed to be getting particular remedy from the host of the present Salman Khan. The host Salman Khan was accused to be biased in the direction of Shamita by the netizens.

Recently, throughout an unique interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shamita Shetty was requested her take upon the identical. Commenting upon it, Shamita mentioned, “I don’t know why people think he was biased towards me because when I went wrong, he fired the hell out of me. He corrected not just me when I went wrong but everyone when they were wrong and he applauded them when they were correct. So, there was no special treatment given to me. Yes, he has seen me grow, he has seen me since I was a child but he is also the host of the show. He is the best host for the show I can’t picture somebody else doing this show because he knows what to say, how to pull up a person and how to do it correctly. He scolded me many times in the show so how was he biased.”



