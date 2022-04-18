Exclusive: ‘Complete focus on my wrestling career, coach Shako wasn’t pushed out’ – Bajrang Punia on his comeback after injury, the Olympic bronze & more | More sports News – Times of India

TimesofIndia.com

SONEPAT: August 7, 2021. Bajrang Punia , debilitated and annoyed by his knee harm, was warming up for his 65kg freestyle bronze-medal bout. It was the largest stage of all of them — the Olympics. He had landed in Tokyo just about on one leg, carrying a knee harm he suffered in Russia barely a month or so earlier than the Games. But his valor had shone by way of within the Japanese capital.Bajrang, although, misplaced within the semis to Azerbaijan’s Haji Aliyev. Now, it was both an Olympic medal or an agonizing wait of one other three years. With that taking part in on his thoughts, Bajrang just about determined to place his profession on the road. “Remove the (knee) brace for now, we’ll take care of the injury later,” he instructed the physio.Summoning each inch of his vitality reserves, Bajrang beat Kazakhstan’s Daulet Niyazbekov 8-0 to win an Olympic bronze medal. But the hassle took its toll, on his knees.For greater than six months after that, Bajrang needed to be in rehab mode, and returned solely late final month for the choice trials forward of the Asian Championships starting April 19.Ahead of his departure for the match in Mongolia visited the Sports Authority of India centre in Sonepat , the place Bajrang was a part of the nationwide camp for the Indian males’s wrestling group.A candid Bajrang sat down for an unique interview withon the sidelines of the sector , taking questions on his life on and across the mat, and likewise on what it is wish to be a newly-married man (Bajrang married wrestler Sangeeta Phogat of the famed Phogat wrestling household in November 2020).

Excerpts…

It’s good to see you again on the mat…

Of course, it is an incredible feeling. Very pleased that I might be returning to the mat absolutely ready. Training goes completely effective. During the Olympics, the (proper) knee was injured; then later the opposite one acquired injured as properly. But now I’m absolutely match and targeted on the Asian Championships.

Before Covid shredded the worldwide sports activities calendar, you had been in prime type. But the Tokyo Olympics had been delayed by a yr, then you definately picked up a knee harm, however nonetheless ended up with a bronze on the Games. How do you see issues from right here on panning out for you?

The type I used to be in throughout 2018 and because the (knee) harm after that, I’ve seen ups and down in my profession. But I’m coming again to that (type). This (Asian Championships) goes to be my first worldwide match because the Tokyo Olympics, and I’ll attempt to provide you with my greatest efficiency.

Any particular areas of enchancment you might be focusing on right here on the nationwide camp in Sonepat?

We are engaged on general enchancment, on all of the weak factors in my wrestling, together with leg defence. My leg defence has improved. But the factor is that I’m an attacking wrestler and once I assault, my opponent assaults as properly. If I play a defensive sport, then I can also save my leg (from getting caught). Every wrestler has his personal type, some wrestle on proper leg (ahead), some on left, some on each. My coaches have all the time mentioned ‘assault is one of the best defence’. That’s the idea of my coaching.

How is Bajrang the ‘attacking wrestler’ settling down into married life?

(Laughs) You too perceive that very properly, you might be additionally married. It does not take any guessing that at dwelling the ‘dwelling minister’ is all the time the spouse. It’s a unique life together with your life companion.

With Sangeeta being a wrestler herself, do you each share any frequent targets?

Of course, we each need to proceed representing the nation and do properly. She too is within the India camp presently (for ladies wrestlers in Lucknow). Ahead of the Asian Championships, she had a knee harm and underwent three surgical procedures.

Coming again to life on the mat, you at the moment are connected to educate Sujeet Maan, after being with Shako Bendinitis for nearly 4 years. How totally different is it working with an Indian coach?

Indian coaches should not inferior in any manner. They too find out about all of the points of coaching. That’s why I made a decision to work with an Indian coach now. Sujeet is with me personally and likewise taking care of the camp. Before 2018 additionally I used to be working with an Indian coach. In the camp we now have our chief coach Jagmender, Sujeet Maan, Vinod, Suresh, Balwant. All are good coaches. I’ve good bonding with all of them. It is dependent upon how a lot curiosity the participant is keen to study with.

As far as Shako is anxious, he was coach. But he had a contract solely till the Tokyo Olympics. When it acquired postponed by a yr, then Shako’s contract too was prolonged. But it isn’t true that he was pushed out after that. I used to be with Shako for greater than 4 years. I benefited the utmost I may from that affiliation. Now I’m with a brand new coach (Sujeet Maan).

Your return to the mat throughout the choice trials was additionally marred with an argument round you having to undergo rehabilitation and not using a physiotherapist…

It was not an argument in any respect. During the choice trials, I used to be requested how my knee harm was and the way I used to be doing my rehab. I replied that I’m doing it on my own, I haven’t got a physio. After the Olympics, I did not have a physio. I requested JSW, they usually mentioned that they cannot give it on to the participant. Then I approached the federation.

WFI did present me with a physio, however simply after every week of that, he tragically died of a coronary heart assault, a mere 26-27 yr previous boy. So this information that Bajrang does not have a physio was hyped by the media. Even the Sports Authority of India mentioned they’re engaged on this requirement of mine.

I do not precisely know what was taking place, however for the previous couple of months, I used to be doing rehab by myself. Maybe I might have recovered in 2-3 months if I had a correct physio working with me at the moment. That was a protracted interval, after which once I returned to coaching, my different knee acquired injured. But at the moment I had a physio, so it acquired correctly seemed into and brought care of.

Do you continue to rue the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, as you had been in higher type in 2020 and did not have the knee harm?

The draw back of the postponement of the Olympics by a yr was that we may have carried out higher in 2020. I used to be not injured at the moment. But I take issues positively. No level in excited about the ifs and buts of what is behind us now. The different manner to have a look at that postponement is that the following Olympic cycle (till Paris 2024) was minimize down to a few years.

Is that lowered Olympic cycle a bonus for you?

Wrestling is a contact sport the place it’s possible you’ll get injured throughout coaching or throughout a match. It’s an enormous problem to maintain your self match. After the Asian Championships, there’s the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games. To shed weight after each competitors after which preserve your efficiency is a large problem. Olympic {qualifications} will start subsequent yr, there’s the world championship as properly. So the main target is to stay slot in these two or two and a half years left earlier than the Paris Olympics.

Has the COVID-19 concern eased a little bit, you assume, for sportspersons?

Yes, the concern associated to Covid-19 has eased a bit. The gamers and many of the residents at the moment are vaccinated, there’s additionally aid in guidelines and restrictions when you’re out. This is the primary time that you just guys (media) are visiting the SAI Sonepat centre since Covid struck. (But) Safety is a should, not simply towards Covid-19 however any type of sickness and harm. Our coaches say that if we miss sooner or later of coaching, it pulls your health again by every week. On prime of that, if it is as a result of sickness, it will possibly hurt us extra.

On a concluding be aware, have you ever set your self any household targets but?

Right now I haven’t got any household targets. My full focus is on my wrestling profession for the time being. The duty my nation has placed on my shoulders, first I need to fulfill that. There is a complete life in entrance of me to spend with the household.