Exclusive — David Perdue: Pollsters Not Capturing New MAGA Voters in Georgia

Former Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), the Republican gubernatorial candidate vying to defeat incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Tuesday, advised Breitbart News Saturday that latest polls are possible deceptive for quite a lot of causes, expressing the idea that they aren’t capturing what his staff believes to be hundreds of recent MAGA voters.

The gubernatorial hopeful addressed latest assaults from his Republican opponent — specifically, assaults suggesting that former President Donald Trump is now not standing with Perdue. That is patently false, as Trump endorsed him and even put one other $2 million behind the Perdue marketing campaign.

Perdue deemed the assault as nothing greater than a “desperate move by an embattled career politician” and stated early voting indicators counsel the Kemp camp is in hassle. So far, the previous senator stated, 487,000 people have voted early — 4 occasions the quantity who did so in 2018. However, pollsters are usually not capturing these new voters as they usually solely communicate to people who voted within the final three elections, leaving this distinctive demographic fully out of the combination.

“I believe that early voting indications are that they are in trouble and here’s why. As I sit here today through early voting, which finished last night, 487,000 people have voted early, Matt. That’s four times the number that voted in ’18, the last time we had a nonpresidential primary. And the big news is that half of those 487,000 [who] voted early did not vote in ’18. We believe these are MAGA voters,” Perdue defined.

“So this is a move of a desperate governor and the fake news national media that desperately want this incumbent to run against Stacey Abrams because they know what I believe here in the state is, that Brian Kemp has divided the Republican party and cannot beat Abrams in the fall,” he stated earlier than expressing doubt within the polls. Notably, the present RealClearPolitics determine shows Kemp dominating, main his challengers with a 24.8 p.c common benefit.

“I’ve said all along, there was a gap between what I was hearing and seeing over the last year and a half as I traveled the state to try to help our governor fix this split in the party. He didn’t want, he didn’t have — he had no part in it,” Perdue stated.

“This is a significant understanding we have after early voting — 487,000 people have voted. Half of those did not vote in ’18. By definition, when pollsters are talking to Republican primary voters, they qualify someone to say if you haven’t voted in each of the last three primaries, we can’t talk to you. They’re only talking to people who voted in the last three primaries. So they’re, by definition, not talking to half the people who have voted so far in Georgia.”

“Here’s my prediction,” the gubernatorial hopeful continued. “I think that this side, this number is going to continue to stay up above 50 percent. As we go into Tuesday, right now we think another 300,000 or so will vote and, we think more than half of them will be people that didn’t vote in ’18,” he stated, reiterating his perception that pollsters are lacking the true story within the Peach State race.

Breitbart News Saturday host Matt Boyle famous that the nation has already seen related developments in states akin to Pennsylvania, as David McCormick hopes to return out on high.

“I think, that this is a race between people and politicians,” Perdue stated. “The corruption under the gold dome of our capital is so stark and people are fed up with — it’s not just the election. It’s crime. It’s education. It’s the economy.”

Perdue briefly spoke about different points, together with crime — the drug disaster, particularly — and walked listeners via his strategy, making it clear that he would first would name Texas, Arizona, and the California governors and provide help to shut the border. Perdue additionally stated he would coordinate with legislation enforcement officers in state of Georgia to search out unlawful aliens and get them out. Additionally, he stated it could be important to go after the gangs in addition to the drug lords.

Additionally, Perdue made it clear that Kemp didn’t do sufficient to make sure election integrity within the state and identified that the governor’s marketing campaign needs to comb that below the rug.

“They’re just burying their heads. They’re hoping it goes away,” Perdue stated, noting that in May 2020, Kemp “allowed a consent decree to go through that changed — it basically eliminated voter I.D. on absentee ballots.”

“Then he allowed 7.5 million ballots to be sent to every registered voter. … Then he allowed these drop boxes with no chain of custody, no security. And then they allowed a rule that that allowed Zuckerberg [to] put $55 million in Democrat counties here to have mobile voting buses. Everything I just mentioned is against the law, and yet this government let it happen through an edict,” he stated, including that it “was done outside the law.”

“They don’t want any of that discussed,” he stated.