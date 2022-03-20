EXCLUSIVE: Farah Khan quips she can make a film with Shah Rukh Khan in her sleep; says ‘His film Pathaan will be a huge blockbuster’ : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan all the time comes up with entertaining motion pictures. They additionally typically function her shut pal, celebrity Shah Rukh Khan. Her movies like Om Shanti Om and Main Hoon Na have attained a sure cult standing. But it has been a very long time since she sat within the director’s chair, and in a brand new interview, she promised that she’ll return to filmmaking as quickly as inspiration strikes.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama for the Khatra Khatra Show with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Farah Khan was requested about collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan for a film. She answered, “With Shah Rukh, I can make a film with him in my sleep. When the timing is right, it will fall into place. I think his film Pathaan, will be a huge blockbuster.”

When requested if she would need to see SRK and Karan Johar collectively on the Khatra Khatra Show she praised the actor’s dexterity and made a quotation to his iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya dance from the movie Dil Se. She stated, “I want Karan Johar, because he can’t play any game properly. We would like someone who trips just while standing.”

Meanwhile, on the work entrance, Farah Khan is collaborating along with her bestie Karan Johar as soon as once more in his forthcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which is slated to launch on 2023.

