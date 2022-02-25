EXCLUSIVE: Gehraiyaan star Deepika Padukone opens up on audience’s reaction to the film; says, “Response has actually been unanimous” : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was not too long ago seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan co-starring Ananya Pandey and Sidharth Chaturvedi. Deepika has now shared a couple of particulars in regards to the household, mates and trade folks’s response to Gehraiyaan. In an unique interview with Bollywood Hungama, Deepika talked in regards to the movie. “I think just overall if I had to sum it up, I don’t think the reaction from my family and friends and industry has been different. It’s actually been unanimous.

I think everyone’s reacting to how fresh this movie is everyone’s reacting to how it was high time Indian cinema made a film like this or deserves a film like this. We haven’t seen such raw real and relatable grey characters in a long time or never really more so because you don’t see them through a judgmental lens you see them in a very through a very observational lens. So that’s primarily been people loving just the fact that we’ve shown extremely honest and it’s not a film that is served on a platter, it’s film that make you think,” Deepika added.

Deepika additional talked about movie Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Draupadi mission and her upcoming Hollywood rom-com.

On the work entrance, Deepika is about to be seen reverse Shah Rukh Khan for Yash Raj Film’s motion movie Pathan which has been scheduled for launch on August 15, 2022. She can be set to star reverse Prabhas in an as-yet untitled science fiction movie from filmmaker Nag Ashwin.

