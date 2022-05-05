EXCLUSIVE: Here’s what impressed KGF 2 star Sanjay Dutt in KGF Chapter 1 : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Ever since its launch, KGF 2 has been dominating the theatres as viewers proceed to flock the multiplexes. But we’re additionally conscious that the KGF fever began since its first chapter. KGF Chapter 1 which additionally featured Yash because the main man unexpectedly grew to become one of many highest grossers of the yr, beating a few of the largest Bollywood movies. After the large success of the prequel, director Prashanth Neel determined to rope in some massive Bollywood names like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon for Chapter 2.

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s what impressed KGF 2 star Sanjay Dutt in KGF Chapter 1

Although now we’re conscious of the roar of KGF 2 on the field workplace, earlier than the discharge of the movie, the star forged together with Sanjay Dutt and Yash had a hearty dialog with Bollywood Hungama by which they spoke about expectations, fears, experiences and recollections. During the chit-chat session, Sanjay Dutt was requested about what impressed him probably the most about KGF 1. Replying candidly the actor stated, “What impressed me the most? The acting, Yash really, and Srinidhi! And most of all, most of all, was Prashanth. I mean, the way he presented it, the way we presented the story. To the emotions, the love story, the action, it was phenomenal!”

KGF Chapter 2 launched in April and continues to woo the audiences at a nationwide and worldwide stage. With no releases for competitors till now, the movie has been garnering an enormous response, a lot in order that, we hear that KGF 3 is on the playing cards.

KGF 2 options Kannada famous person Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. The movie launched throughout Tamil New Year and Vishu, on April 14, 2022. The movie launched in 5 languages together with Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Yash is all praise for his KGF director Prashanth Neel- “He has got the potential to make an international film”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for up to date Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies replace, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and keep up to date with newest hindi films solely on Bollywood Hungama.