Exclusive: How the student loan safety net has failed low-income borrowers





A federal program meant to assist low-income scholar mortgage debtors, and ultimately supply them debt cancellation, has didn’t stay as much as its promise, an NPR investigation has discovered.

More than 9 million debtors are at the moment enrolled in income-driven reimbursement (IDR) plans, that are designed to assist individuals who can’t afford to make massive month-to-month funds. The plans additionally promise mortgage cancellation after 20-25 years. But paperwork obtained by NPR supply hanging proof that these plans have been badly mismanaged by mortgage servicers and the U.S. Department of Education.

NPR obtained two-dozen pages of inside division paperwork, together with emails and, most notably, a beforehand unreported, 2016 evaluate of scholar mortgage servicers’ struggles to implement IDR. The paperwork shed new mild on the 2021 revelation that, on the time, 4.4 million debtors had been repaying for at the least 20 years however solely 32 had had loans canceled underneath IDR.

The paperwork additionally supply shocking new revelations. For instance, some servicers weren’t clearly monitoring IDR funds and didn’t know when debtors certified for cancellation.

The Education Department didn’t reply in time to NPR’s request for remark.

In all, these information paint a wide ranging image of IDR’s failure, and forged a shadow over the federal scholar mortgage program. While the Biden administration didn’t make these issues, it should now deal with them as it weighs restarting repayment after a two-year pandemic pause.

Some servicers had no thought when debtors certified for forgiveness

The Education Department provides a number of IDR plans that make related guarantees: a manageable month-to-month cost (as little as $0) in addition to mortgage cancellation after 20-25 years of qualifying funds. It is the servicer’s job to rely what number of funds a borrower has made and proactively notify them after they qualify for mortgage cancellation (after 240 – 300 funds).

But the beforehand unreleased 2016 evaluate of servicers, performed by the division’s workplace of Federal Student Aid (FSA), discovered that three servicers – PHEAA, CornerStone and MOHELA – did “not have an IDR forgiveness payment counter” to trace debtors’ progress towards cancellation.

The evaluate notes that debtors with accounts at PHEAA, for instance, would have needed to request a guide rely of previous funds to gauge their eligibility for cancellation.

It isn’t on debtors to be holding 20 years’ value of information of how their scholar mortgage funds have been made and whether or not every cost counted in the direction of cancellation.

Ultimately, this implies some servicers did not know if debtors certified for cancellation except they have been requested, by debtors, to do a labor-intensive information evaluate.

“It is not on borrowers to be keeping two decades’ worth of records of how their student loan payments were made and whether each payment counted towards cancellation,” says Abby Shafroth, an legal professional on the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC), a nonprofit that has beforehand called for reform of IDR.

The evaluate’s govt abstract makes clear the division had lengthy harbored worries about its servicers breaking the promise of IDR, noting “concern regarding the accuracy of the payment counters with our servicers has been on FSA’s radar for some time.”

As such, Shafroth says, the Education Department additionally deserves blame. After all, Congress created the primary income-based plans again within the early ’90s.

“It appears that [the Education Department] waited until the 20 years were up [and IDR borrowers were becoming eligible for debt cancellation] and then said, ‘Oh, we should probably make sure that the servicers are counting payments,’ ” Shafroth says.

“The department could have avoided this mess if [it] had done its job,” says Rep. Virginia Foxx, the highest Republican on the House schooling committee. “Year after year after year, Republicans and servicers have pressed the department to provide clear and concise guidance for how to manage this complex web of repayment plans, but the department has refused to do that.”

The paperwork additionally reveal different irregularities in how servicers rely IDR funds.

For instance, if a month-to-month cost of $100.01 is owed however a borrower pays simply $100 – one penny shy of the required quantity – three servicers (Great Lakes, Nelnet and Edfinancial) mentioned they’d nonetheless rely it as a qualifying cost. But 4 others indicated they’d not.

Borrowers with the bottom incomes are being damage most

These inside paperwork reveal that servicers’ mismanagement of IDR is particularly dangerous for debtors with the bottom incomes.

Under IDR, a month-to-month cost of $0 for a borrower incomes lower than 150% of the federal poverty line ought to nonetheless rely towards mortgage cancellation. But in the identical 2016 evaluate, officers warned, these $0 IDR funds “that qualify for forgiveness are not adequately tracked.”

The paperwork don’t clarify “adequately” or the explanation for the obvious failure.

“That is one of the most concerning things that you’ve highlighted because the people with the $0 payments are the folks in financial distress,” says Persis Yu of the Student Borrower Protection Center. “If that payment is not tracked adequately, it means that they’re in debt that they don’t owe. And to build a system in which we utterly fail the lowest income borrowers so explicitly is just inexcusable.”

Nearly half of all IDR debtors are making $0 month-to-month funds, according to a 2019 analysis by the Center for American Progress (CAP). Not adequately monitoring these funds might delay or derail thousands and thousands of the lowest-income debtors on their method to mortgage cancellation.

“We knew there was a problem,” says Rep. Bobby Scott, the highest Democrat on the House schooling committee. “This is worse than we expected.”

Scott had requested a U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) investigation into IDR’s failings. The outcomes of that GAO evaluate are anticipated later this month.

“The idea that you haven’t counted certain payments is disturbing,” Scott says.

And that is not the one failure hitting the system’s most susceptible debtors.

When debtors default, their loans are transferred from a standard scholar mortgage servicer to a brand new servicer that makes a speciality of serving to debtors rehabilitate their loans.

But, these paperwork present, when debtors return to good standing and to a standard servicer, additionally they lose any document of qualifying IDR funds made previous to default.

To construct a system by which we completely fail the bottom earnings debtors so explicitly is simply inexcusable.

This lack of previous cost credit score occurs not as a result of these funds now not rely (they do) – however as a result of the know-how is deeply flawed.

“That’s horrible,” says Beth Akers, who research scholar loans on the conservative-leaning American Enterprise Institute (AEI). “There needs to be a safety net there. So let education work to allow people to, quote unquote, pull themselves up by their bootstraps. But when those bootstraps break or they’re not there, let’s make sure that there is something to catch them. And you know, in my mind, that’s IDR.”

Transferring debtors between servicers is a sport of phone

You may count on it to be comparatively easy to switch a borrower’s monetary data and cost historical past from one mortgage servicer to a different.

But in keeping with the paperwork obtained by NPR, shifting borrower accounts is extremely fraught. Borrowers’ data is transferred through what’s generally known as an EA27 file, and each time a file is transferred, knowledge and context may be misplaced, and errors made.

In truth, earlier variations of the EA27 did not even embrace cost counts for sure IDR plans.

Transferring these borrower recordsdata is sort of a sport of phone: The extra you do it, the extra possible the message will get muddled.

As a consequence, when servicers inherit debtors from different servicers, they usually inherit information with holes. For instance, the division’s 2016 evaluate of 1 servicer’s information discovered evident omissions within the accounts of transferred debtors. Some information lacked fundamental data, like when a borrower modified reimbursement plans or how a lot the proper cost quantity was.

With holes like that, a borrower might ask their servicer how far they’re from debt cancellation, however would get a wildly incorrect reply.

And all of those issues are compounded by the scholar mortgage system’s unique sin.

Before the times of a number of mortgage servicers, there was merely one. From 1992 to 2009, ACS Education Services managed all the federal scholar mortgage portfolio.

But when the federal authorities ended its contract with ACS and the corporate started transferring debtors’ profiles to different servicers, it grew to become clear that ACS had made a dizzying variety of errors – greater than 5 million according to a 2020 report.

ACS has also faced allegations of mismanaging IDR, deceptive debtors and of taking months, even years in some circumstances, to appropriate and replace debtors’ information.

Nearly each borrower who might be eligible for cancellation underneath IDR within the subsequent few years was serviced by ACS sooner or later. That means their present information, together with the rely of their progress towards cancellation, may very well be constructed on the sand of inaccurate knowledge.

This issues now greater than ever, after a number of servicers have ended their federal contracts and greater than 1 / 4 of all debtors have been – or quickly will probably be — transferred to new servicers.

What ought to occur now?

The excellent news is, some big, forward-looking changes have already been made or are within the works, together with efforts to streamline cumbersome annual paperwork necessities.

While these reforms will assist shifting ahead, they will not do something for the debtors who’ve already been damage by IDR’s previous issues.

Recently, greater than 100 totally different advocacy teams cosigned a letter to U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona demanding an IDR waiver that might retroactively loosen this system’s guidelines, just like the one being supplied for the similarly troubled Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program.

Rep. Bobby Scott would go one step additional.

“If you’ve made qualifying payments, you need to get credit for them,” Scott says. “And if the Department of Education has lost records, then the presumption or the burden of producing the records ought to be on the Department of Education.”

Not everybody believes the treatment ought to fall to the division.

“We’re not going to get these programs cleaned up without legislation,” says AEI’s Beth Akers, who helps the thought of IDR and blames lawmakers for creating such a troublesome suite of applications to implement. “The servicers have a thankless job. So does the Department of Education, because they were handed a pile of garbage.”

Several advocacy teams, together with The Education Trust and the Student Borrower Protection Center, haven’t solely referred to as for an IDR waiver but additionally substantial scholar mortgage cancellation for all debtors, not simply these damage by IDR’s failings.

“We just need to recognize that there are these systemic failures – that, across the board, people are struggling to make these payments,” says Victoria Jackson, who research increased schooling coverage at The Education Trust. “And we can do that in a simple, straightforward way by having broad-based debt cancellation.”

Though that stage of aid does not sit nicely with Rep. Virginia Foxx.

“We don’t do that for people who borrow money to buy a car. We don’t do that for people who buy a home,” she says. “… So why should we treat loans for college differently than the way we treat loans for anything else?”

While there may be disagreement a few treatment right here, all agree: IDR has failed many debtors.

Back in 2010, President Barack Obama celebrated the promise of income-driven reimbursement, declaring, “in the United States of America, no one should go broke because they chose to go to college.”

Twelve years later, the promise of IDR stays as highly effective as it’s unfulfilled.

Nicole Cohen edited this story for broadcast and for the Web.