EXCLUSIVE: “I am really fond of Smita Patil, Waheeda Rahman, Nutan” – says Yami Gautam : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Actress Yami Gautam was just lately seen within the crime thriller A Thursday, together with Neha Dhupia, Maya Sarao, Atul Kulkarni, and Karanvir Sharma. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, on being requested ‘by looking at which actress, a career should be like this’, she has a fairly fascinating response.

She replied, “It depends, like how can we know that if a person is standing at a place what struggle they must have gone through. We don’t know the journey, so she really never thought that career should be like this or that, but some actresses I am really fond of are Smita Patil, Waheeda Rahman, Nutan. When we see in the contemporary, I can say, we all can co-exist.”

She added, “Of course we all want to do the best and get the best films, but everyone has some or the other quality, to reach their dreams, and we must respect them.”

Yami Gautam was just lately seen in A Thursday which is a criminal offense thriller directed by Behzad Khambata beneath the banners of RSPV Movies & Blue Monkey Films. It premiered on February 17 on Disney+ Hotstar.

