EXCLUSIVE: “I got a lot of injuries” – says Jersey actor Shahid Kapoor on learning cricket at 39 being the biggest challenge : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are at present on the second spherical of Jersey promotions. After the December postponement of the movie, the actors at the moment are gearing up for the discharge this week. The film stars Pankaj Kapur. Shahid shared that studying cricket at his current age was fairly a process.

EXCLUSIVE: “I got a lot of injuries” – says Jersey actor Shahid Kapoor on studying cricket at 39 being the most important problem

In an unique interview with Bollywood Hungama, when requested about what was the most important problem in taking part in a cricketer in Jersey, the actor replied, “Playing cricket at the age of 39. I thought it’ll be easy but I went through a very tough time learning the sport.”

“I went through a lot of injuries,” he added.

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur talked about their movie Jersey and share the expertise of engaged on the movie. They additionally talked about MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Jersey, Mrunal Thakur, nepotism, and so on.

Jersey is a sports activities drama movie written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, a remake of his 2019 Telugu movie of the identical title. The story is a few 36-year-old cricketer named Arjun who stopped his cricketing profession ten years in the past, now aiming to play for the Indian crew. The movie is produced by Allu Entertainment, Dil Raju Production, Sithara Entertainments, and Brat Films.

