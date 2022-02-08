Exclusive interview with Bukalapak president: Teddy Oetomo | bukalapak, ipo, ecommerce, mitra, indonesia | FinanceAsia

A model of this characteristic was revealed in FinanceAsia’s December 2021 magazine

FA: Bukalapak’s latest $1 5 billion IPO on the Indonesian inventory trade (IDX) marked the nation’s largest fairness itemizing in historical past Can you inform us about your choice to listing regionally Why did you pivot out of your authentic proposal to pursue a US itemizing by means of a particular goal acquisition firm (SPAC)

TO: The identification of Bukalapak as a really Indonesian tech firm undoubtedly influenced our choice to listing regionally More than 50% of our enterprise comes by means of our Mitra Bukalapak technique of native mom-and-pop kiosks We function virtually holistically in Indonesia, and over 70% of our exercise is carried out outdoors of…