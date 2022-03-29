Exclusive interview with Deutsche leadership: Stefanie Holtze-Jen | stefanie holtzejen, deutsche bank international private bank, leadership, asia, strategy, volatility, covid19, pandemic, geopolitics, ukraine, china | FinanceAsia

One month in the past, FinanceAsia reported on the appointment of Stefanie Holtze-Jen as new chief funding officer for Asia Pacific at Deutsche International Private Bank

Moving by means of a profession in monetary companies that started off in 1995, Holtze-Jen has traversed a path that has seen her construct talent throughout the breadth of funding banking, from FX buying and selling and gross sales to fastened revenue and commodities, earlier than occurring to land her former management function driving international foreign money technique at DWS, as international chief strategist and portfolio supervisor

Holding quite a lot of senior posts globally; at Commerzbank AG and Royal…