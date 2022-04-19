EXCLUSIVE: Isha Talwar on the best feedback she got for Sharmaji Namkeen- “A friend’s mother said the making out scene was very good” : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Actor Isha Talwar was final seen within the lately launched movie Sharmaji Namkeen. The movie directed by Hitesh Bhatia marked Rishi Kapoor’s final movie. Since Kapoor handed away earlier than finishing the movie, actor Paresh Rawal was roped in to play the character and full the movie. The movie sees two actors play the identical character. Isha essayed the function of Urmi, Rishi Kapoor’s elder son Sandeep Sharma (Suhail Nayyar) love curiosity.

EXCLUSIVE: Isha Talwar on the most effective suggestions she acquired for Sharmaji Namkeen- “A friend’s mother said the making out scene was very good”

Despite a restricted function, Isha shone within the movie along with her presence and efficiency. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Isha stated that the response to the movie has been “very positive”. “Everybody’s been messaging saying, we’ve seen a family film after a really long time and it’s been great obviously to watch Rishi ji. Some of them said, ‘we wish you had a little more role’ while some said, ‘Oh, whatever there was, it was really sweet’,” she stated.

“My friend’s mom massaged and she said, ‘Beta, your making-out scene was very good. Oh, you look really sexy.’ This is the best feedback I’ve got so far. It’s been very sweet and it’s been very heartwarming,” she added.

Isha had one scene with Rishi Kapoor the place Sharma ji and his household come to satisfy Urmi’s household which is without doubt one of the most adorable scenes within the movie. Talking about working with Rishi Kapoor, Isha stated, “I obviously didn’t get to spend too much time with him. But for me that last scene, of course, is very special, because I got to, perform in a scene with him. I thought that there was just so much energy, he brought to a room. The moment the camera switched on, he was just another person. His energy was just somewhere else. He will be quiet before that, maybe not mingling too much. But the moment the camera came on, he just became somebody else and he became Sharmaji. I felt like I didn’t have to do anything. I was just responding to what he was doing. So that is always nice.”

Isha Talwar will subsequent be seen in a venture helmed by Homi Adajania. She will even be seen in a Malayalam movie Theerpu co-starring Prithviraj.

