EXCLUSIVE: Jackie Shroff hopes Tiger Shroff stars in the remake of Hero : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff made his Bollywood debut in 1982 with the movie Swami Dada directed by Dev Anand. The actor appeared in a lot of movies, together with Devdas, Parinda, and 1942: A Love Story. Jackie married Ayesha Shroff in 1987. The couple’s son is Tiger Shroff, and their daughter is Krishna Shroff. Today marks the sixty fifth birthday of well-known actor Jackie Shroff.

On the event of his birthday, Bollywood Hungama has compiled a set of the actor’s many encounters with us throughout the years.When requested about which film of his he wish to remake he mentioned “Hero, a bad guy turns good and it has a great finish.”

Upon being requested about which actor might substitute him because the protagonist of Hero he shortly answered, “My boy”.

Meanwhile, on the work entrance, Jackie Shroff most lately appeared in Rohit Shetty’s blockbuster Sooryavanshi. Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, and Ajay Devgn additionally starred within the 2021 movie.

