EXCLUSIVE | ‘Like her family, we too want answers’ – MSC on SA worker who died on cruise ship | News24

MSC Cruises SA say they’re searching for solutions following the dying of a younger Eastern Cape girl on one in all its cruise ships.

Hombisa Nana Mafuduka, 31, labored for MSC Cruises SA and was reported useless on 24 March.

MSC Cruises SA instructed News24 they had been cooperating with authorities and was additionally offering help to the household.

Global cruise line firm, MSC Cruises, say they’re trying to find solutions following the dying of an worker, an Eastern Cape girl, on one in all its cruise ships in March.

Hombisa Nana Mafuduka, 31, was reported useless on 24 March. According to her household, Mafuduka had vomited up blood and had collapsed.

The household was later instructed that she died after a watertight door squeezed her.

Her household mentioned beforehand that they suspected foul play.

In an unique detailed response to News24’s questions this week, senior administration at MSC Cruises South Africa mentioned they’d assisted Mafuduka’s household following her dying.

“We want clarity on what happened as much as everyone else, including, of course, Hombisa’s own family. This has been our stance from day one. We have cooperated, naturally and to this end, to provide the police with all of the necessary information that they seek to aid their investigation,” it mentioned.

READ | ‘We screamed to get attention’ – SA family seeks answers after woman’s death on cruise ship

Senior administration added that they understood the household was upset and harm.

“At the same time, it is somewhat disheartening to see incorrect rumour, innuendo and speculation being aired in the public domain about this awful tragedy and us being directly accused of not being transparent,” it mentioned.

Mafuduka had been working within the ship’s kitchen for 2 cruise crusing seasons, which usually ran from November to April after they had a ship primarily based in South Africa.

“We said to the family on that awful occasion that we did not understand the reasons for her death and that a full investigation would be conducted by the police,” senior administration mentioned.

Her household additional alleged that the post-mortem was carried out with out the household’s consent.

MSC senior administration instructed News24 that after her physique was handed over to authorities, the corporate had acted in good religion, though they weren’t chargeable for the sequence of subsequent occasions.

“The state performed the autopsy and then released the body to the family. The results of the autopsy are with the police, and we have helped the family to make contact with the investigating officer. We also helped the family with costs for returning Hombisa’s body to Lusikisiki for the funeral.

“We, as a lot as her household, need to resolve this,” they said.

Before she died, Mafuduka was planning her daughter’s sixth birthday, which was two days before her death, her family said. Her family described her as a “bubbly” one who liked to bop.