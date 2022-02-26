EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit recalls the time a man in his 50s arrived at her home demanding to be adopted : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Superstar Madhuri Dixit, after enthralling us on the massive display for many years, made her debut on OTT with the Netflix unique present The Fame Game. The actress performs a famous person within the collection who goes lacking. When the police examine the lacking case, they unearth a number of secrets and techniques from the famous person’s life. The investigation quickly goes from ‘Where is Anamika Anand?’ to ‘Who is Anamika Anand?’.

Fans type a giant a part of the lifetime of a film star. But generally followers blur the road between actual and reel, leading to bizarre fan encounters between them and the celebs. In a latest interview with Bollywood Hungama, Madhuri Dixit recalled a bizarre fan encounter from the 90s when a person got here to her home saying that the actor would undertake him.

“There was one fan who turned up at my door with his luggage. He must have been in his 50s and this was in the 90s. When the door was opened, he said that Madhuri ji called me. When asked why he was called, he said that Madhuri is going to adopt him today. When asked when this was conveyed to him and he said, ‘I was at home,she was on the TV, we were talking to each other and she said to come and I came’,” Madhuri recalled.

“They think it is all real when they are watching something. When they watch you, it somehow becomes a reality for them,” she added.

The Fame Game which additionally stars Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul is presently streaming on Netflix.

