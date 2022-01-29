Exclusive — Mike Cernovich: Attempts to ‘Hoax the Country into War’ Are Failing, ‘Nobody Cares’ About Ukraine

The political equipment’s makes an attempt to “hoax the country into war” with respect to Ukraine and Russia are failing to influence the general public, Mike Cernovich, creator and filmmaker, stated on Friday’s version of the Breitbart News Daily podcast with host Alex Marlow.

Cernovich assessed concentrate on Ukraine’s disputes with Russia by information media and the political class as a deliberate distraction from significant issues wrought by governmental decrees and insurance policies on Americans, together with inflation, violent riots supported by the left, and growing crime within the nation’s largest cities.

“I’m having flashbacks to the runup to the Iraq war,” Cernovich acknowledged. “They’re obsessed with trying to get another war going.”

He added, “They have these tools that they use to hoax the country into war, and it hasn’t worked recently, and their tools aren’t working at all. So I’m wondering if they’re going to evolve and come up with something different. Telling the country ‘Russia is a threat, Russia is the bad guy,’ it’s not moving anybody, right? People have real problems, now: inflation, gas prices, the riots were tolerated .”

Cernovich stated the general public isn’t being satisfied by narratives pushed by the White House and their information media allies.

He remarked, “We’re in this weird place where the stuff that the Biden administration wants to emphasize and the stuff that the corporate media emphasizes, it’s not working. … Nobody cares. … It’s the same thing with Ukraine and Russia. Nobody in the country cares. This isn’t going to make anybody’s top-ten list.”

Cernovich warned of threats to election integrity in November being harking back to adjustments to voting rules in 2020, ostensibly issued to scale back transmission of the coronavirus. The holding of “fair and free” elections, he cautioned, is “a big if.”

“Democrats, they know how to fortify elections, so we’ll see what 2020 looks like,” he stated. “Everybody knows if we have a fair and free election in November it’s going be a bloodbath, right? Everybody knows that. [Stephen] Breyer knows it. Democrat leadership knows that. The Democrats retiring know that, but there’s a big ‘if’ there.”

The Breitbart News Daily podcast is available for listening and obtain through Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music.