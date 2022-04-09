EXCLUSIVE: Neetu Kapoor opens up about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding rumours- “I wish it was true” : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

For the previous one week, there are sturdy rumours concerning the much-awaited wedding ceremony of the Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. While rumours round their impending nuptials have been surfacing now and again for the previous two years, this time round there’s a particular date floating round. According to varied studies, the couple will likely be tying the knot on April 14 in Mumbai at Ranbir Kapoor’s residence in Bandra. As the hearsay mills go sturdy, Neetu Kapoor in an interview with Bollywood Hungama addressed the rumours round her son Ranbir’s wedding ceremony with Alia.

EXCLUSIVE: Neetu Kapoor opens up about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding ceremony rumours- “I wish it was true”

During the interview, Neetu was requested about all of the rumours doing the rounds on social media. “Even I have been hearing them. Mai toh bol rahi hu kar lo. Abhi itne rumours chal rahe hai. Yeh 2 saal se chal rahe hai. Kabhi Rajasthan mai shaadi karate hai, kabhi kaha, abhi RK Studios mai chale gaye hai. So, it is just going on for two years (I say, just do it. There are so many rumours going on. It’s going on for 2 years. Sometimes they get them married in Rajasthan and now they have decided RK Studios),” she stated.

“Pata nahi dates kaha se le rahe hai (I don’t know where they are getting the dates from). I wish I knew. Mujhe bhi nahi pata hai (Even I don’t know). I wish it was true,” she added

When requested if the rumours are certainly false, Neetu stated, “Pata nahi, un logoko ka kuch bharosa nahi hai. These two are in their own world and can do anything. Today as we are doing the interview they might have already gotten married. I don’t know. That how ignorant I am. I don’t know anything.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for up to date Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies replace, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and keep up to date with newest hindi motion pictures solely on Bollywood Hungama.