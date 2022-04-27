Exclusive: New drone video shows Russian military vehicles and forces on Bucha street strewn with civilian bodies

(Obtained by CNN)

Despite Russia’s repeated denials they have been answerable for any carnage in Bucha, positioned exterior Kyiv, Russian navy automobiles and forces have been seen on a Bucha avenue close to civilian our bodies, new drone video obtained completely by CNN exhibits.

CNN has geolocated and confirmed the authenticity of the movies, which have been taken by a drone on March 12 and 13. CNN is just not naming the person who took the video over issues for his or her security.

A Russian navy automobile is seen sitting at an intersection within the video from March 13. CNN has recognized three objects within the video — simply down the road from the navy automobile — are the identical our bodies that have been seen within the video from April 1 and satellite tv for pc photographs taken by Maxar Technologies on March 18.

Additional drone video from March 13 exhibits one other Russian navy automobile touring additional up the road, within the path of the our bodies.

In the March 12 video, quite a few Russian troopers are seen round a navy automobile parked exterior of a home, simply down the road from the our bodies. It’s unclear what they’re doing on the home.

CNN requested the Russian Ministry of Defense for remark however didn’t instantly obtain a response.

International outrage: Russian officers — President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov — have repeatedly claimed that the movies and satellite tv for pc photographs that present our bodies in Bucha are faux.

This drone video is the primary piece of proof to emerge from Bucha that exhibits Russian automobiles and troops working on the road, the place the our bodies have been discovered by Ukrainian forces once they retook the city on April 1.

The photographs that emerged from Bucha after Russian forces retreated have drawn monumental outrage from the worldwide neighborhood. It additionally prompted some leaders, together with US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, to name the atrocities that passed off in Bucha battle crimes.