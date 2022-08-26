Exclusive–O’Donnell: American Thermopylae 1776

Two hundred and forty-six years in the past, this week, a number of hundred Maryland troopers bravely charged 1000’s of British troopers and Hessian mercenaries to permit their brothers-in-arms to flee complete annihilation.

This elite unit of Marylanders, often called “Washington’s Immortals” or the “Bayonets of the Revolution” for his or her Thermopylae-like cost in opposition to a British stronghold, purchased with their blood “an hour, more precious to American liberty than any other in its history.”

These “Gentlemen of Honour, Family, and Fortune[’s]” selfless sacrifice allowed General Washington, his high commanders, and far of the fledgling American military to retreat and to struggle once more one other day at a degree when the whole Revolution, begun solely a bit greater than a month earlier, may need turn out to be a mere footnote in British historical past. Most of the boys who made the cost would by no means return residence to Maryland: most would die that day or die on British jail ships, little greater than floating focus camps in New York Harbor.

By late August 1776, 1000’s of British troops had primarily landed unopposed on Long Island, bringing their complete pressure as much as roughly twenty thousand. The savvy British generals Henry Clinton, James Grant, and William Howe conspiring to crack down upon the colonists, had their troops coiled like a snake making ready to assault. Around 2 a.m. on August 27th, the British attacked the unsuspecting colonists—first, General Grant on the correct aspect of the American line whereas Hessians attacked their heart. Both assaults, nevertheless, had been a ruse to maintain the Patriots engaged. The predominant physique of the British forces had left the night time earlier than round 9 p.m., led by Generals Clinton and Howe, and had been executing a protracted, sweeping flanking maneuver to pound the Americans from behind and forestall their escape.

Additional troops arrived to strengthen the American line, together with the Maryland regiment led by Lord Stirling and Major Mordecai Gist. However, the colonists nonetheless believed that Grant’s males had been the principle thrust of the British assault and merely meant to stop the Redcoats from marching additional.

The Americans withstood the British onslaught from dawn till late morning, when the British quickly ceased fireplace. The Americans quickly realized the horror of their predicament after they heard fireplace on their left and found their enemy of their rear. They had been surrounded with no hope of reinforcement. Howe’s huge flanking maneuver had basically reduce the American military defending Long Island in half.

The cold-blooded Hessian mercenaries didn’t hassle to waste their bullets on the Americans captured within the British advance, however as a substitute surrounded the hapless American troopers. “They did not fire a shot, but pressed steadily forward until they could employ their bayonets.” The solely retreat accessible was throughout a marsh and millpond, and required an eighty-yard swim by the swift present of Gowanus Creek to achieve the relative security of the American defenses on Brooklyn Heights. Making issues worse, on one flank of the marsh stood a stone home the place a whole lot of British troops had been positioned, together with one in every of Britain’s most vaunted commanders, Cornwallis. It appeared the Redcoats would possibly snuff out the fledgling American military and, maybe, the Revolution itself.

Instead of retreating, Lord Sterling ordered Major Gist and the Maryland Regiment to mount a pre-emptive intrepid cost on the British troops close to the stone home. The unconventional maneuver by these lion-hearted males and their daring, courageous commanders allowed the remainder of the military to escape throughout Gowanus Creek by way of the hole within the British line held open by the Marylanders.

Forming the rear guard, the Marylanders “closed their ranks over the bodies of their dead comrades, and still turned their faces to the foe.” Over and over, they renewed their assault on Cornwallis’ place, giving the remainder of the boys time to flee. General George Washington watching the gallant show by his spyglass from a distant hill cried out, “Good God! What brave fellows I must this day lose!”

The Marylanders fought valiantly, fearlessly surging repeatedly right into a rain of lethal lead. Ultimately, the British and Hessian forces, massively outnumbering the Marylanders, encircled and defeated the Americans. Only a number of would escape loss of life, together with Major Mordecai Gist.

The Marylanders held off the British lengthy sufficient to avoid wasting a core of Washington’s troops and, arguably, the majority of the nascent American military from destruction. The Marylanders’ determined assaults allowed them to flee to the short-term security of their entrenchments.

Their sacrifice additionally arrange one of the vital extraordinary retreats in American historical past—an “American Dunkirk”—the place the indispensable males of Marblehead, Massachusetts, using a motley assortment of small boats, extremely introduced 9,500 members of the Continental Army throughout the East River to security in Manhattan, however not earlier than a “miraculous” fog moved in and screened their actions from the eyes of the British military.

Remaining as one of many nice mysteries of the Revolution, the situation of the fallen “Gentlemen of Honour, Family and Fortune” of Washington Immortals tragically stays unmarked and unknown someplace beneath the floor, maybe beneath a storage or beneath a paved road, intermingled with what ought to be hallowed floor.

