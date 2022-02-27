Americas

Exclusive: Police arrest cousin of woman whose body was found in the Bronx

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham9 hours ago
There are new details on the discovery of a 35-year-old mother’s body in the Highbridge section of the Bronx. Police have now arrested the woman’s cousin and charged him with murder. CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon spoke exclusively with the victim’s family.

