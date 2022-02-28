EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Hegde on working with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-star Salman Khan during Da-Bangg Tour: ‘If He Loves You, He Really Does’ : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Tollywood actress Pooja Hegde who’s famously identified for her work in motion pictures like Housefull 4, Mohanjo Daro, and Vaikuntapuram is at present in Dubai for Salman Khan’s Dabaang – The Tour Reloaded. In a latest interview of Pooja with Bollywood Hungama, the actress talked in regards to the pleasure and the butterflies she feels for her debut efficiency on a tour like this. The actress additionally talked in regards to the chemistry between Salman and her throughout rehearsals. She mentioned, “The video of Salman and I dancing is uploaded everywhere. Salman is very sweet and very real. You can easily tell when he loves you and when he hates you”.

The actress moreover mentioned that “In a world where everything can be superficial, it is good to have a real person”. The actress additionally spoke of the good lineup of movies she has. She mentioned that her viewers will now get to see her play totally different roles and characters on display screen.

Kabhi Eid, Kabhi Diwali is a Farhad Samji movie that has Salman Khan within the lead together with Pooja Hegde and Kriti Sanon within the lead roles. The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiawala and is slated to be launched in 2023.

