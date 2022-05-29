Exclusive—Republican Carolina Serrano: Nevada Is ‘Not a Liberal State’

Carolina Serrano, a Republican candidate working in opposition to Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) in Nevada’s First Congressional District, declared on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday that Nevada is “not a liberal state” and the incumbent is a susceptible member who may be unseated.

Serrano — who paid her method via school working within the hospitality business and briefly engaged on Capitol Hill earlier than main the Hispanic outreach for former President Donald Trump in Las Vegas — spoke to Breitbart News Saturday about her view on immigration, which she is making a big a part of her marketing campaign.

Serrano defined that immigration is a “total economic issue,” noting that the problems go “hand in hand.”

She clarified that when Hispanics come to the United States, they’re coming for the “opportunity that this country presents, but we also understand that, especially coming from [the] hospitality industry, it’s an hourly wage industry” — which she labored in for nearly 20 years.

“When you continue to have people come over the border, [and] hire people who overstay their visa illegally, that depresses hourly wages, right,” Serrano mentioned whereas explaining her stance on immigration. “And then you start looking into other pockets of the economy, the worker visa, that the issue, all of that is just to give the jobs to people who aren’t from here, give them the job for a cheaper wage, and then they hold that visa over their heads.”

The Republican candidate indicated that in case you are a employee that complains about waning increased wages, the companies and staffing companies say, “We’ll just take away your visa, and you can go back home.” This is why Serrano famous the problem of immigration and the economic system go “hand in hand.”

She additionally claimed that 45 % of the individuals who come to the United States keep illegally within the nation and begin to work illegally — making “every Hispanic who’s working-class middle class” need to be “competing constantly with these agencies who hire illegal workers…there’s no way of unifying the two.”

Speaking additional about Hispanics and immigrants, she mentioned that “1,000 percent” of Hispanic voters have more and more moved to the Republican Party lately, which Breitbart News previously has written about.

She defined that they’re no completely different from black Americans, white Americans, and Asian Americans. “They are no different from any other group, that just everybody wants the same things you want, you know, safe, a safe country, a safe community, good schools, good-paying jobs.”

This is why she mentioned, “I argue Nevada is not a liberal state.”

“The problem is people are just not engaged,” Serrano famous. “However, 2020 gave us… a giant present in the truth that you already know, the shutdown on the strip, all these employees out of, you already know, all these individuals out of labor – that woke them up with Dina Titus. I noticed her weak point in 2020 when the seat was nonetheless a D+12. And the explanation why it’s not a weak point is as a result of, primary, Dina Titus has no connection actually to the voters.

“I mean… she’s never clocked in and out like them,” she continued. “She’s never worked at us what it’s like to work in the hospitality industry, in the construction industry, to sacrifice weekends, to sacrifice nights and holidays away from her family. She has no idea, and I would argue most politicians have no idea what that’s really like when you’re just busting your butt to try to make it right.”

“She signed on every single policy that has hurt all of your constituents, which a lot of them are working class and middle class, and there’s no untying herself from the Biden administration,” Serrano declared when talking about her vulnerability.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or observe him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.