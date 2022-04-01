Exclusive: Royal Enfield Fury 650 Sports Bike Under Development

Royal Enfield is quietly engaged on a brand new mannequin on the 650 Twins platform that can revive the Fury title from the Nineteen Eighties. According to sources who’re conversant in RE’s product growth technique, the brand new Royal Enfield Fury will share the identical engine and chassis because the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 however will likely be a retro-styled sports activities bike with a half fairing, however with vital efficiency benefit. carandbike has learnt that the brand new RE Fury may have never-before-seen options within the 650 Twins household, together with 17-inch forged alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, ride-by-wire with three driving modes and traction management system. Fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and Android Automotive’s newest consumer interface can also be within the works.

The firm has been engaged on a number of new fashions, together with the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350, primarily based on the brand new 350 cc platform used on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, in addition to the brand new Royal Enfield Classic 350. Parallelly, RE can also be engaged on extending the 650 Twins platform, with no less than two new fashions, a 650 cc cruiser, prone to be referred to as the Meteor 650, or the Super Meteor, and a 650 cc retro-styled roadster, doubtless because the Classic 650, or the Royal Enfield Constellation. The revival of the Royal Enfield Fury title is definitely fairly stunning and has come as a bolt from the blue!

(The RE 650 Twins have been developed with inputs from the R&D workforce on the firm’s Technological Centre at Bruntingthorpe, UK)

carandbike has reached out to senior R&D officers at Royal Enfield’s UK Tech Centre, in addition to the home R&D facility in Chennai. On the document, senior Royal Enfield officers declined to remark, however a supply within the UK Tech Centre – Nicholas Furee who’s intently concerned with the product growth course of has mentioned, “The new bike will gain significant advancements in technology on the 650 Twins platform, including ride-by-wire, traction control and three riding modes, Road, Rain and Sport.”

Considering Royal Enfield has taken the path to revive mannequin names from its previous, together with the Meteor, Interceptor and Continental GT, the point out of the Royal Enfield Fury title within the rapid future product line-up is just not as a lot of a shock to us. The Royal Enfield Fury was first produced between 1959 and 1963 within the UK, for the US market. In India although, the Fury title was revived by Enfield India for a licenced copy of the German Zundapp KS 175. In the late Nineteen Eighties, Enfield India assembled the 163 cc Fury from components imported from Germany when Zundapp Motorcycles ceased manufacturing and closed its factories in 1984. The Enfield Fury DX 175 was a bike fairly forward of its time, that includes alloy wheels, a tachometer and the primary bike in India to sport a disc brake on the entrance wheel, and that too, from Brembo!

The Enfield Fury DX 175 was really a re-assembled model of the German Zundapp KS 175, and featured alloy wheels, a tachometer, and entrance disc brake, options not out there on every other Indian bike within the Nineteen Eighties.

The Enfield Fury, notably the one bought in India, did have a loyal fan following. And even the Royal Enfield Fury from the late Fifties was really in manufacturing and is now a uncommon discover amongst traditional bike fanatics. If you have learn up until this level and are interested by figuring out extra concerning the upcoming Royal Enfield Fury, we’ve got some extra unique particulars, however these can solely be shared over a beverage of selection on the night of at the present time, given the date this text has been printed! Be ready to be quick and fury-ous!

