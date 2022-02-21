EXCLUSIVE: “Vijay Deverakonda is so different from the characters he plays on screen” – Ananya Panday on Liger : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Following the discharge of Gehraiyaan, Ananya Panday has a good greater challenge to stay up for. It is Liger starring Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda who’s diving into his first pan-India challenge, which is releasing in 5 languages later this yr. Ananya is ecstatic about her first pan-India movie.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the actress mentioned, “I think that’s my first big masala film in that way. I’ve grown up watching those kinds of films. I’ve been the biggest fan of David sir [David Dhawan] and Rohit Shetty, so and Farah ma’am [Farah Khan]. I’ve grown up watching films like Chennai Express and Golmaal, and Housefull. I’ve always wanted to be a part of those films. For me, Liger is a super popcorn entertaining masala. It’s like every genre; it has action, romance, drama, thriller, and comedy. It’s in five languages. It’s a pan India film. So I really couldn’t have asked for anything bigger or better than this. I’m really lucky and fortunate to be a small part of the film.”

The actress additionally mentioned that working with Vijay Deverakonda has been an excellent expertise and that he is so completely different from his on-screen persona. “He’s amazing. I loved him in Arjun Reddy. He’s so different from the characters he plays on screen, which I find so interesting. H’s very shy; he’s quiet, very sweet, and endearing. But he’s been an amazing co-star and all of them have made me feel so comfortable venturing into new languages that I don’t speak,” she continued.

“I think the best quality of Vijay’s would be he comes and he does his work. He’s not concerned about anything else. He comes, he does his work and he leaves. He’s very honest about his work. He is concerned with what’s happening in the film, and what’s happening with the scene. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him get involved with a lot of the fluff around being an actor. But not to say that the guys I’ve worked with, don’t have the same quality. But I think that’s one that stands out in Vijay that I have noticed,” she added.

When requested whether or not she is prepared for Liger which is anticipated to be Rs. 100-150 crore field workplace movie, she mentioned, “I, as an audience, I think would love to see a film like Liger. I feel like people do want to watch something fun, light and entertaining, and go with their families and just sit with their popcorn and laugh out loud. So I would be really grateful if I were a part of the film that makes people feel light and happy after watching it.”

Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play distinguished roles in Liger which is being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Liger is within the final leg of capturing and the makers will launch it on August 25, 2022, worldwide.

