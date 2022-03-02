Executive director details 2022 action plan for Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The venture firm ICGB, answerable for development of the

Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) shall be licensed as a

transmission system operator (INGS Management license) in Greece,

ICGB’s Executive Officer on the Bulgarian facet Teodora Georgieva

stated in an unique interview with Trend.

“Additionally, the corporate shall be licensed by the nationwide

regulators in Bulgaria and Greece and by the European fee as

an unbiased transmission operator (ITO). ICGB is presently in

the ultimate part of negotiating the Interconnection Agreements with

adjoining transmission system operators, specifically DESFA and TAP in

Greece and Bulgartransgaz in Bulgaria,” she stated.

Georgieva famous that every one actions associated to well timed and easy

begin of business operation of the IGB pipeline are below

implementation.

“Our best activity for this yr is to grow to be a completely

functioning Independent transmission system operator,” she

stated.

—

