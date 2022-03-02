Executive director details 2022 action plan for Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (Exclusive)
The venture firm ICGB, answerable for development of the
Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) shall be licensed as a
transmission system operator (INGS Management license) in Greece,
ICGB’s Executive Officer on the Bulgarian facet Teodora Georgieva
stated in an unique interview with Trend.
“Additionally, the corporate shall be licensed by the nationwide
regulators in Bulgaria and Greece and by the European fee as
an unbiased transmission operator (ITO). ICGB is presently in
the ultimate part of negotiating the Interconnection Agreements with
adjoining transmission system operators, specifically DESFA and TAP in
Greece and Bulgartransgaz in Bulgaria,” she stated.
Georgieva famous that every one actions associated to well timed and easy
begin of business operation of the IGB pipeline are below
implementation.
“Our best activity for this yr is to grow to be a completely
functioning Independent transmission system operator,” she
stated.
