Exhibition of ancient manuscripts opens in Riyadh’s King Faisal Center

A brand new exhibition displaying historic manuscripts, some as outdated as 2000 years, was opened in Riyadh by Prince Turki bin Faisal and Prince Mohammad bin Abdulrahman, the Deputy Governor of Riyadh area on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Asfar exhibition situated within the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies (KFCRIS) is now open to the general public, providing guests the possibility to peruse a spread of spiritual and literary works.

‘Asfar’ is the Arabic plural noun of ‘sifr’ which interprets to massive ebook or tome.

“[Asfar] consists of 36 manuscripts and printed books, and six chapters starting from ‘The Journey of Knowledge’ and ending in ‘Gutenberg’s World,’” Rana al-Shaikh, KFCRIS’ Head of Events and Exhibitions instructed Al Arabiya English on the opening occasion.

“We tried to select the rarest and the most valuable manuscripts here at the center,” al-Shaikh defined, including that lots of the works have been hand-written by the authors themselves.

The exhibition contains some extraordinarily uncommon unique manuscripts, the one copy of which is saved on the heart.

Selected works have been picked from the 178,500 manuscripts which are preserved within the heart’s archives, the place a group works to maintain them in good situation.

Prince Turki and Prince Mohammad attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the exhibition on Sunday evening. The royals have been then given a tour of Asfar.

KFCRIS was based in 1983 by Prince Turki, who has served because the Director-General of Saudi Arabia’s General Intelligence Directorate (GID) and was previously the ambassador to the US, the UK, and Ireland.

The first part of the exhibition, entitled ‘The Journey of Knowledge,’ is devoted to manuscripts from early explorers and journey writers.

It contains the second-oldest copy of the Kalila wa Dimnah by Ibn al-Muqaffah, a seminal assortment of fables initially translated into Arabic within the eighth century.

In the second part, Millennium-Old Manuscripts, a number of examples of historical literary works are displayed together with the al-Bayan wa I-Tabyin, or Elegance of Expression and Clarity of Exposition, by the eight-century writer al-Jahiz.

The third part, Women and the Endowment of Knowledge, acknowledges feminine figures’ contributions to schooling within the Muslim world.

One of the works on show is a Mamluk-era Quran, notable for its measurement and inventive calligraphy.

In part 4, By the Author’s Hand, unique handwritten manuscripts are on show.

One of those is the the Kitab al-Ibar al-Mubtada wa I-Khabar, by the 14th-century historian Ibn Khaldun, which comprises feedback and handwritten sidenotes from the writer.

Section 5 is devoted to Rare Manuscripts, together with a 2000-year-old tome by al-Imam Malik, written in 17AD in Granada, modern-day Spain.

The sixth and ultimate part, Gutenberg’s World shows printed works from after the appearance of the Gutenberg Press.

Some notable examples embody an Arabic-language bible printed by the Medici Printing House in 1591 Rome.

Read extra:

Dubai Art Season to kick off with unique activities in 2022

Destination Cosmos: Space-themed digital art exhibit set to be launched in Dubai

Dubai’s Museum of the Future opens: Everything you need to know