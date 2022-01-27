Existing Covid-19 guidelines extended till February 28, states urged not to lower guards

The Union house ministry on Thursday prolonged the prevailing Covid-19 pointers underneath the Disaster Management Act until February 28 because the nation battles with the third wave of the pandemic, pushed by the Omicron variant.

Issuing a notification, the ministry mentioned its earlier order to “ensure compliance to the normative framework for taking evidence based Covid-19 containment measures” will stay in power until February 28, 2022.

The pointers have been earlier relevant until January 31.

Meanwhile, Union house secretary Ajay Bhalla, in a communication to all states and Union territories, highlighted that energetic circumstances have elevated to over 22 lakh though a majority of the sufferers are recovering quick and a low proportion of circumstances are in hospitals, in accordance with information company PTI.

“It is still a matter of concern that 407 districts in 34 states and Union Territories are reporting a positivity rate of more than 10 per cent.”

Given the present state of affairs, he reiterated that each one the states and Union territories should not let their guard down.

“Therefore, looking at the current trends of Covid, there is a need to exercise caution and vigilance,” Bhalla mentioned within the letter to the chief secretaries.

“Imposition and lifting of local curbs and restrictions should be dynamic, based on the case positivity and hospitalisation status at the local level,” Bhalla added.

Bhalla additionally outlined that concentrate on the five-fold strategy of test, monitor, deal with and vaccination, and adherence to Covid- acceptable behaviour is a should.

He additionally appealed to the state enforcement equipment to strictly implement the Covid norms, together with the sporting of face masks and sustaining social distancing in all public areas and gatherings.

“I would, therefore, urge you to issue necessary directions to the districts and all other local authorities concerned, to take necessary measures for prompt and effective management of COVID-19, strict compliance with various advisories issued by the MoHFW on the new variant of concern (Omicron) and strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour,” PTI additional quoted the Union house secretary as saying within the letter.

Meanwhile, India reported 2,86,384 new circumstances of the Covid-19 illness and 573 associated deaths within the final 24 hours, in accordance with the Union well being ministry bulletin on Thursday. While the nation’s positivity charge stood at 19.59 per cent, the weekly positivity charge was recorded at 17.75 per cent.