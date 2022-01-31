Exit polls show Socialist victory in Portuguese general election

LISBON — The Socialist Party of Prime Minister António Costa is about for a surprisingly comfy victory in Sunday’s Portuguese common election, in accordance with exit polls, organising Costa’s third consecutive time period.

The Socialists (PS) have been predicted to win 37-42 p.c of the vote in a poll broadcast by RTP1 tv after ballots closed, forward of the center-right Social Democratic Party (PSD) on 30-35 p.c.

Cheers erupted at PS marketing campaign headquarters after the forecast consequence, which upset predictions of a detailed race after a surge in assist for the PSD.

With 42 p.c, the PS may very well be near profitable an absolute majority, one thing that has beforehand eluded Costa. Over the previous six years, his minority governments had conditional assist from two far-left events.

The polls confirmed the far-right Chega celebration in third place on 5-8 p.c, run shut by the pro-business Liberal Initiative on 4-7 p.c and the unconventional Left Bloc on 3-6 p.c.

Before the election, Costa mentioned he could be prepared to work with any celebration, besides Chega, to type a steady authorities.

“It seems clear the PS will win,” Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva informed RTP. “We will open dialogue with all parties, except one, and will take our responsibilities to form a stable government.”

It’s not clear from the exit polls, nevertheless, if the left total will win a majority of seats within the 230-seat Assembleia da República.

Besides the Socialists and the Left Bloc, the Portuguese Communist Party was seen profitable 3-5 p.c, a small leftist group referred to as Livre getting 1-3 p.c, and the animal rights campaigners PAN 1-3 p.c.

PSD chief Rui Rio mentioned earlier than the election that he gained’t convey the far proper right into a coalition authorities. But he didn’t dominated out heading a minority center-right administration with parliamentary assist from Chega if the precise has a majority total.

“This is bittersweet,” Chega chief André Ventura informed reporters. “I’m happy with Chega’s growth, but it looks like António Costa will stay on as prime minister.”

The Socialists have ruled since 2015 in a minority authorities, with assist from the Left Bloc and the Communists. But the far left turned towards Costa in October to vote down the federal government’s 2022 finances, precipitating Sunday’s early elections.

Voters seem to have punished the far left for that, with each seeking to lose votes.

Abstention was estimated at 49-54 p.c, roughly much like the final election in 2019 regardless of this yr’s pandemic restrictions.