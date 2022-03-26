Exmouth takes centre stage for United States Space Force visit
The head of the just lately established United States Space Force has visited Western Australia’s Coral Coast to tour a world-class observatory offering “valuable and unique space surveillance.”
Chief of house operations General John W. “Jay” Raymond landed in Exmouth on Thursday and toured the Learmonth Solar Observatory.
The facility is collectively operated by the Australian Bureau of Meteorology and the United States Air Force and tracks and screens photo voltaic exercise.
Joined by U.S. Consul General David Gainer, he additionally visited Harold E. Holt Naval Communication Station to study extra concerning the United States-developed house surveillance telescope and c-band radar.
It is probably the most senior go to by the Space Force to WA because it was established in December 2019; its creation was a high navy precedence for then-president Donald Trump.
As the sixth armed service of the United States, below the Air Force, it fulfilled one in all Trump’s most excessive profile requests, and was a part of a $USD738 billion ($AUD1 trillion) defence coverage invoice.
General Raymond stated the United States and Australia had been working collectively on house exploration and analysis for greater than 60 years.
“Together we are ensuring a safe and secure domain for all,” General Raymond stated.