Exmouth takes centre stage for United States Space Force visit

The head of the just lately established United States Space Force has visited Western Australia’s Coral Coast to tour a world-class observatory offering “valuable and unique space surveillance.”

Chief of house operations General John W. “Jay” Raymond landed in Exmouth on Thursday and toured the Learmonth Solar Observatory.

U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations General John W. “Jay” Raymond lands in Exmouth. Credit:U.S. Embassy Australia

The facility is collectively operated by the Australian Bureau of Meteorology and the United States Air Force and tracks and screens photo voltaic exercise.

Joined by U.S. Consul General David Gainer, he additionally visited Harold E. Holt Naval Communication Station to study extra concerning the United States-developed house surveillance telescope and c-band radar.