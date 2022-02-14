EXO’s Suho shares a heartfelt letter with fans after military discharge: “I’m preparing a gift for our EXO-L” : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

South Korean group EXO’s chief and lead vocalist Suho has accomplished his obligatory navy service and is now formally discharged from the navy on February 14, 2022.

On his return, the artist shared a heartfelt handwritten letter on Instagram to greet EXO-L, group’world official fan membership quick for EXO-LOVE, and shared how a lot he missed them. He additionally revealed that he was making ready a particular present to thank his followers for ready for him. “To EXO-L, Hello, everyone. This is EXO’s leader Suho, Kim Junmyeon. As of today, February 14, 2022, I have finally been discharged!”, the letter started, as translated by Soompi.

“First, I want to say before anything else that I missed EXO-L the most. While I spent some time away from all of you during my service, thanks to you, it was a meaningful time that allowed me to think even more of EXO-L,” the artist wrote.

“For one year and nine months, I missed all of you and the EXO members so much that I even once dreamed that we held a concert… hehe. I guess I really wanted to jump forward in time and meet you on stage as quickly as possible,” he added. “But like I once said, “If even the waiting in and of itself is joyful, then it’s love,” and I additionally assume that possibly as a result of we had this time, the ready could have made our emotions develop even deeper.”

Suho additional wrote, “Still, from now on, let’s not be apart ever again! If I could hug you, I would hug you tight and not let you go. Starting from this moment right now, I’m preparing a gift for our EXO-L. I hope that it will be a gift that makes you feel it was worth it to wait for me.”

Concluding his candy message, Suho wrote, “Since we haven’t been able to see each other for a long time, let’s promise to see each other even more often from now on!!! WE! ARE! ONE! EXO! Let’s love! From Suho P.S. I miss your silver light.”

Suho is the third EXO member to finish his navy service after Xiumin and D.O. Meanwhile, different fellow members Chen, Baekhyun, and Chanyeol are nonetheless within the navy.

