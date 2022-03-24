Expanded IPL returns to India but crowds under Covid curbs | Cricket News – Times of India

NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League returns for its largest season on Saturday, with a galaxy of high names and two new franchises increasing the world’s richest cricket competitors to 10 groups for its fifteenth version.But crowds within the cricket-mad nation will, initially not less than, be restricted to 25 p.c capability with group video games restricted to 4 venues, one in Pune and three in Mumbai.The venues for the three playoff matches and the May 29 ultimate are but to be introduced.

International T20 greats resembling Australia’s David Warner and England’s Jos Buttler can be again for 2 months of high-octane cricket, however fellow Englishman Ben Stokes and West Indies veteran big-hitter Chris Gayle are huge names who can be lacking.

The groups can be divided into two teams of 5, primarily based on their earlier IPL information, for a 70-match common season that guarantees to be the primary accomplished completely in India since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This season is going to be with crowds and we are hoping to have full capacity soon,” Arun Dhumal, treasurer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), instructed AFP.

“The new teams bring a lot of excitement and after the player auction, in a way, all the teams are new.

“There is quite a lot of new blood and we hope that it is going to be thrilling for the gamers and the followers.”

The 10 teams splurged $75 million to buy 204 players in last month’s auction with Mumbai Indians bringing back Ishan Kishan for a whopping $2 million.

England batter Liam Livingstone was the most expensive overseas player, costing the Punjab Kings $1.52 million to bolster their bid for a first IPL title.

The two new teams — set up at a combined cost of a staggering $1.6 billion — are Gujarat Titans, owned by CVC Capital Partners, and Lucknow Super Giants, backed by Indian tycoon Sanjiv Goenka.

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians have been the most successful IPL team, winning a record five titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions and will open the season against Kolkata Knight Riders, owned by Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Four-time IPL winners Chennai mentioned Thursday that Mahendra Singh Dhoni has handed over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja after making the team one of the most successful since the league started in 2008.

The two-month extravaganza will see 74 matches in all, with teams coached by some of cricket’s greats including Australians Ricky Ponting and Tom Moody, Stephen Fleming of New Zealand and Mahela Jayawardene of Sri Lanka.

Debutants Gujarat Titans have snapped up highly rated spinner Rashid Khan of Afghanistan, but the explosive pace of England’s Jofra Archer may not be on display for Mumbai Indians after he missed the Ashes in Australia with an elbow injury.

Of the home superstars, Virat Kohli will be under pressure after stepping down as captain of India and enduring, by his lofty standards, a lean spell with the bat having not scored an international century since November 2019.

Having tried and failed to win the IPL title for nine seasons as skipper of Royal Challengers Bangalore, “King Kohli” has also stepped aside with South Africa’s Faf du Plessis taking charge.

“(Kohli) does not look that assured however he additionally wants a little bit of luck. I’m certain you’ll take pleasure in the identical Virat, batting very freely, very dominating,” Vijay Lokapally, a veteran journalist and a Kohli biographer, told AFP.

“And it is good if we count on him to excel each time, it speaks for the respect he has within the cricket world.”

The tournament began in India in April last year but had to be suspended at the halfway point a month later as Covid infections surged across the country.

It eventually resumed in September in the United Arab Emirates, with Chennai Super Kings beating Kolkata Knight Riders in the final on October 15 in Dubai.

The pandemic also forced the IPL to be played in the United Arab Emirates in 2020.