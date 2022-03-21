Expansion bites: Eagles lose AFLW utility to Swans

West Coast have taken their first hit from AFLW enlargement, dropping utility Maddy Collier to Sydney.

The 26-year-old is considered one of eight gamers who’ve dedicated to the Swans forward of their inaugural AFLW season.

A UNSW product, Collier was a basis participant for Greater Western Sydney earlier than transferring to West Coast forward of the 2020 season.

Collier performed 19 video games for the Eagles, together with seven this yr earlier than injuring her ankle in opposition to Richmond.

Collier has performed within the purple and white beforehand, representing the Swans in a ladies’s exhibition recreation in 2016.

Newly-appointed head coach Scott Gowans stated Collier would add depth and expertise.

“I coached against Maddy and noticed just how tough and hard she is in the contest,” Gowans stated.

“She shows great leadership on the field and she’s a great communicator. In selecting Maddy, we knew that we would have a player that we could help drive the on-field learning for the younger girls.

Camera Icon West Coast have lost Maddy Collier to Sydney. Credit: Daniel Carson / AFL Photos

“Maddy is a Sydney local and former UNSW player, but she’s based in Perth playing for the Eagles this season.”

Forward Andrea Gilmore and defender Courtney Guard have already introduced their retirements, leaving the Eagles with three checklist spots to fill.