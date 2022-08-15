Expat in Saudi Arabia who attempted to smuggle $297,000 convicted of money laundering

An expatriate in Saudi Arabia has been convicted of cash

laundering for trying to smuggle $297,000 through King Abdulaziz

International Airport outdoors the Kingdom, Trend stories citing

Al

Arabiya.

The expat, of African nationality, tried to switch the

cash by hiding it inside carton bins for dates, the investigation

revealed.

A legal case was filed towards the expat earlier than the court docket

charged him with cash laundering by trying to smuggle money

outdoors the nation.

A preliminary ruling was issued for his conviction which dominated

that the seized money be confiscated and that the expat be

imprisoned for 2 years and deported after serving the

sentence.

However, Public Prosecution submitted an objection to attraction the

verdict and known as for a stricter penalty.

Public Prosecution pressured the significance of safeguarding the

financial system and famous that it might hand out extreme penalties to these

who search to hurt the nationwide financial system and its monetary system.