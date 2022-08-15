Expat in Saudi Arabia who attempted to smuggle $297,000 convicted of money laundering
An expatriate in Saudi Arabia has been convicted of cash
laundering for trying to smuggle $297,000 through King Abdulaziz
International Airport outdoors the Kingdom, Trend stories citing
Al
Arabiya.
The expat, of African nationality, tried to switch the
cash by hiding it inside carton bins for dates, the investigation
revealed.
A legal case was filed towards the expat earlier than the court docket
charged him with cash laundering by trying to smuggle money
outdoors the nation.
A preliminary ruling was issued for his conviction which dominated
that the seized money be confiscated and that the expat be
imprisoned for 2 years and deported after serving the
sentence.
However, Public Prosecution submitted an objection to attraction the
verdict and known as for a stricter penalty.
Public Prosecution pressured the significance of safeguarding the
financial system and famous that it might hand out extreme penalties to these
who search to hurt the nationwide financial system and its monetary system.