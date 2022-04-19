Expat Olympic swimmer and wife ordered to return for $1.95m fraud trial
Former Olympic swimmer Neil Brooks and his spouse have been ordered to seem again in Australia for an alleged $1.95 million fraud case in opposition to them, regardless of being unvaccinated and unable to cross the border.
Brooks, who was beforehand granted bail given that he reside and stay in Hong Kong, was accused of creating dishonest representations concerning the success of a sports activities garments manufacturing enterprise, of which he was director, to induce a pair to purchase 50 per cent of the corporate.
Court paperwork allege that in February 2008, Brooks and spouse Linda induced Glenn Melcheck to ship $1.95 million to Alfords Operations Pty Ltd.
The Brooks allegedly misrepresented the worth and success of the enterprise, inducing Melcheck and Carole Melcheck to purchase in.
The Brooks have been arrested in late 2017 once they flew individually into Australia however have remained abroad in accordance with their bail situation. They have been final listed as residing in Bali.
They have been unable to return to Australia as a result of they’re unvaccinated, the Brisbane Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday, and can’t enter as a consequence of COVID-19 border guidelines.
Recent court docket paperwork present the pair defined in February that at the moment, flights from Bali into Australia have been very restricted, however they have been attempting to e book one.
Deputy Chief Magistrate Anthony Gett stated the matter already appeared earlier than him at an earlier date, and he criticised the delay within the case, which has taken 4 and a half years.