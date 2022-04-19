Expat Olympic swimmer and wife ordered to return for $1.95m fraud trial

Former Olympic swimmer Neil Brooks and his spouse have been ordered to seem again in Australia for an alleged $1.95 million fraud case in opposition to them, regardless of being unvaccinated and unable to cross the border.

Brooks, who was beforehand granted bail provided that he dwell and stay in Hong Kong, was accused of constructing dishonest representations in regards to the success of a sports activities garments manufacturing enterprise, of which he was director, to induce a pair to purchase 50 per cent of the corporate.

Neil Brooks after swimming the Mean Machine’s ultimate leg and successful gold within the 4x100m relay on the Moscow Olympics in 1980.

Court paperwork allege that in February 2008, Brooks and spouse Linda induced Glenn Melcheck to ship $1.95 million to Alfords Operations Pty Ltd.

The Brooks allegedly misrepresented the worth and success of the enterprise, inducing Melcheck and Carole Melcheck to purchase in.