Expectation vs reality: Pet parent shares how it is like to have a cat. Watch

How it feels wish to have a cat? Whether you might be asking this query or not, this video shared on Instagram is right here to provide you a glimpse into the lifetime of a pet parent and their interactions with their lovely kitty. Captured in an ‘expectation vs reality’ format, this video could go away you chuckling and saying aww too.

The video is posted on the Instagram web page devoted to the cat named Chip. The video is shared with a humorous caption. “Reality of owning cats. What is YOUR life like with cats??” it reads. The clip opens to point out a human petting the cat. The scene then rapidly adjustments to seize completely different antics of the kitty.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 5 days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has amassed greater than 4.8 lakh views and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally gathered practically 25,000 likes and counting. People took to the put up’s feedback part to share their reactions. Some expressed theirs via laughing out loud emoticons.

“This is where the fun begins,” commented an Instagram person. “My cat is like that. He’s pretty lazy, he just lies around and sleeps often asking for attention by staring at you,” shared one other. “It’s funny …. Because it’s true,” commented a 3rd. “I see no downside,” wrote a fourth.