Expedition team aboard SA Agulhas II discovers wreck of Endurance – last seen in 1915

The stern of the Endurance with the identify and emblematic polestar (Image: Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust and National Geographic)

A group of researchers aboard the SA Agulhas II departed Cape Town round a month in the past.

Their mission was to seek out the ship of polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton, which sank within the Weddell Sea throughout the Imperial Trans-Antarctic expedition in 1915.

On Wednesday, the Enurance22 expedition confirmed that it had positioned the wreck, at a depth of round 3,000 metres.

The expedition group aboard South Africa’s polar analysis vessel, the SA Agulhas II, has found the wreck of a ship that sunk to the underside of Antarctica’s Weddell Sea.

The SA Agulhas II departed Cape Town harbour 33 days ago, with a group of greater than 65 scientists and explorers aboard. The mission: to seek out the ship of revered polar explorer, Sir Ernest Shackleton, which was crushed by ice throughout the Imperial Trans-Antarctic expedition in 1915.

The expedition undertaken by Shackleton and his group greater than a century in the past had hoped to be the primary to cross Antarctica by way of the South Pole. But quickly after setting course for the Weddell Sea, Shackleton’s vessel, the Endurance, grew to become slowed down by floating pack ice.

The ship was deserted and sunk to the underside of the ocean ground. Shackleton and his group survived, after overcoming seemingly insurmountable odds.

Taffrail and ship’s wheel, aft nicely deck (Image: Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust and National Geographic)

The Endurance22 Expedition, making use of the SA Agulhas II, helicopters offered by a South African firm, and superior remote-controlled underwater automobiles, announced on Wednesday that it had found Shackleton’s ship.

“We are overwhelmed by our good fortune in having located and captured images of Endurance,” stated Mensun Bound, director of exploration on the Endurance22 Expedition.

“This is by far the finest wooden shipwreck I have ever seen. It is upright, well proud of the seabed, intact, and in a brilliant state of preservation. You can even see ‘Endurance’ arced across the stern, directly below the taffrail. This is a milestone in polar history.”

Starboard bow (Image: Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust and National Geographic)

The wreck was discovered roughly 6.5 kilometres south of the place initially recorded by Endurance’s Captain Frank Worsley. Remote-controlled SAAB Sabertooth underwater automobiles detected the wreck at a depth of three,008 metres within the Weddell Sea.

“This has been the most complex subsea project ever undertaken, with several world records achieved to ensure the safe detection of Endurance,” stated Nico Vincent, the expedition’s subsea venture supervisor.

“SAAB provided the Sabertooth, so I also want to thank them, including their ace team onboard SA Agulhas II, and those who ensured the vehicles performed as well as they did.”

SA Agulhas II (Image: Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust and James Blake)

The expedition, funded by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust, additionally researched the ice drifts, climate circumstances of the Weddell Sea, and research of sea ice thickness.

The Endurance is protected as a Historic Site and Monument underneath the Antarctic Treaty, which suggests it could be surveyed and filmed however not touched or disturbed in anyway.

(Compiled by Luke Daniel)

