Experts see harsh realities ahead for Musk at Twitter

Tesla boss Elon Musk’s highway to turning Twitter right into a money-making platform the place anybody can say something seems to be to consultants like a tricky one.

Musk’s $44-billion deal to purchase the worldwide messaging platform should nonetheless get the backing of shareholders and regulators.

And whereas Musk has not revealed nitty-gritty particulars of how he would run the enterprise facet of Twitter, he has voiced enthusiasm for dialing again content material moderation to a authorized minimal and creating wealth from subscriptions.

“Other than advocating free speech, Musk hasn’t articulated a vision of what the platform can be,” Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi informed AFP.

“He hasn’t said if Twitter has an age issue, a geographic skew, who is the biggest competitor — what else he is thinking.”

Subtract adverts?

Musk’s discuss of getting rid of Twitter’s promoting mannequin for income, relying as a substitute on subscriptions, doesn’t seem possible, Baird Equity Research analyst Colin Sebastian mentioned in a observe to buyers.

“Elon Musk has floated the idea of ditching the ad revenue model,” Sebastian mentioned.

“We struggle to believe this will happen altogether, unless he plans to fund interest payments on debt out of his own pocket.”

Analysts doubt that Twitter customers would flock to pay for premium content material or options equivalent to retweeting posts when social media platforms equivalent to Facebook are freed from cost. Musk may attempt promoting posts or asking different web sites to pay for something they use from tweets.

Musk’s proclaimed stance as a free speech absolutist additionally guarantees to undermine the promoting on which Twitter at present relies upon for income.

Brands are averse to having their adverts related to controversial content material, equivalent to misinformation or posts that would trigger real-world hurt, analysts agreed.

Pushing closely into subscriptions is prone to cut back the viewers at Twitter, on the identical time that permitting extra controversial posts creates a “toxic environment” that places off advertisers, mentioned Lauren Walden of Tinuiti digital advertising specialty agency.

As Twitter struggles with profitability, Musk can be on the hook for hefty curiosity funds from financing organized to purchase the San Francisco-based firm.

Meanwhile, US legislators are already threatening to switch a regulation sparing web platforms from accountability for what customers put up. They may use a Musk-led Twitter as a poster little one for the trouble.

Troll roadmap?

Musk’s discuss of eliminating “bots,” software-powered accounts that fireside off posts, and verifying consumer identities runs up in opposition to privateness issues in addition to the very free speech proper he claims to cherish, lecturers famous.

“Spam is a form of free speech,” mentioned Duke University sociology professor Chris Bail.

“Some of the proposals Musk’s put out there might actually contradict each other.”

Changes Musk plans for Twitter embrace making public the software program working the platform, letting individuals see how posts are dealt with and even recommending tweaks.

Making Twitter software program “open source” may give customers perception and management on the platform, however would offer “uncivil actors” with directions on the right way to higher unfold their posts, Bail informed AFP.

“Paradoxically, open-sourcing the platform may actually make it easier for trolls to dominate the platform,” Bail mentioned.

Musk can be taking management of Twitter whereas nonetheless working electrical automobile maker Tesla; tunnel-drilling enterprise Boring Company; personal area exploration endeavor SpaceX and a Neuralink venture to sync brains with computer systems.

“It is like he is collecting CEO jobs,” quipped tech analyst Rob Enderle of Enderle Group.

“Maybe with 10 he gets free coffee.”

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey was closely criticized for dividing his time by working digital funds agency Block, then referred to as Square, whereas he was chief of Twitter.

However, Musk is a confirmed success as a businessman and the world’s richest individual.

“The only thing that gives me pause is that he has expertise in engineering firms, but Twitter really isn’t an engineering firm,” Bail mentioned.

“It’s not about teaching a car to drive itself, it’s about serving the interests of people.”

