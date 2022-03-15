EXPLAINED: How small businesses in Spain can get €12,000 for digital improvements

At the time of announcing the financial aid programme back in November 2021, the one actual particulars introduced had been that the federal government’s so-called ‘Digital Kits’ would run till 2023 with an preliminary funding of €500 million and could be obtainable to self-employed employees and firms with between 10 and 49 workers.

But on Tuesday March fifteenth 2022 the Spanish authorities lastly introduced the small print of the scheme, together with how these digital bonuses will work, the necessities wanted to get one and find out how to apply.

Autónomos (self-employed employees) and small enterprise homeowners in Spain have had a troublesome time throughout the pandemic, while additionally having to pay a few of the highest social safety contributions in Europe.

The Spanish authorities’s new ‘digital kit’ is geared toward serving to many of those small enterprise homeowners out by masking the price of digital enhancements, from their web sites to social media administration and advertising campaigns..

How will the Digital Kits work?

The Digital Kit funds will probably be distributed within the type of vouchers of as much as €12,000 for small corporations and autónomos who need to undertake a digital transformation of their companies.

These vouchers will then be handed on to ‘digital agents’ – a collection of corporations authorised by the federal government to develop these tasks, which they name “digital solutions”. That signifies that self-employed employees and small companies is not going to obtain the funds instantly nor be capable to select which firm to rent for the digital enhancements.

Instead, will probably be the digital brokers who obtain the ultimate cost and can maintain the paperwork and digital enhancements. Currently, there are already greater than 3,000 corporations authorised as digital brokers, though the record is predicted to proceed to develop within the subsequent few weeks.

Please notice that €12,000 in funds is the best quantity and can solely be obtainable to companies with the necessity for a whole digital overhaul.

What digital enhancements can be found?

The digital transformation tasks which could be financed with the Digital Kit fall into a number of totally different classes, which the federal government defines as:

The creation of net pages and visibility of the corporate on the web (Google rankings, web optimization)

Electronic commerce

Social media administration

The enchancment and digitisation of buyer administration techniques

Business intelligence and analytics

Virtual workplace instruments and providers

Digitisation and automation of enterprise processes

Electronic billing

Secure communications

Cybersecurity

Who will probably be eligible for the Digital Kits?

In order to be eligible for the Digital Kits, you have to:

Be a small enterprise, micro enterprise or autónomo (A small enterprise is taken into account to be one which has greater than 10 workers and not more than 50 and a micro enterprise has lower than 10 workers whose annual turnover doesn’t exceed €2 million).

Meet the monetary and money limits that outline the classes of every sort of firm

Not be thought-about an organization in disaster

Be updated with tax and social safety funds

Not be topic to an excellent restoration order from the European Commission

How do I apply?

You can apply for the Digital Kits any time between now and 11am on September 14th 2022.

However if you wish to be in with an opportunity of receiving one, it is best to apply as quickly as doable, as the help will probably be granted on a first-come-first-served foundation, relying in your wants.

In order to use, you have to register at www.acelerapyme.es and full the self-diagnosis take a look at. This will permit the federal government to know what degree of digitisation your organization has already and what you want.

You can then test {the catalogue} of digital options, the place you may select one or a number of of these supplied by digital brokers that greatest go well with the wants of what you are promoting.

Next, you’ll request the Digital Kit help on the Red.es digital workplace (sede.red.gob.es) and full the related type.

Once your request for a Digital Kit has been granted, it is possible for you to to entry {the catalogue} of digital brokers and resolve which one you need to work with, earlier than signing an settlement to begin your challenge.

According to the most recent stats obtainable, there are roughly 2.9 million SMEs in Spain (round 70 p.c within the providers sector), and round 3 million autónomos.

