EXPLAINED: How small businesses in Spain can get €12,000 for digital improvements

\r\n At the time of announcing the financial aid programme back in November 2021, the one actual particulars introduced had been that the federal government\u2019s so-called \u2018Digital Kits\u2019 would run till 2023 with an preliminary funding of \u20ac500 million and could be obtainable to self-employed employees and firms with between 10 and 49 workers.\n\nBut on Tuesday March fifteenth 2022 the Spanish authorities lastly introduced the small print of the scheme, together with how these digital bonuses will work, the necessities wanted to get one and find out how to apply.\u00a0\nAut\u00f3nomos (self-employed employees) and small enterprise homeowners in Spain have had a troublesome time throughout the pandemic, while additionally having to pay a few of the highest social safety contributions in Europe.\nThe Spanish authorities\u2019s new \u2018digital kit\u2019 is geared toward serving to many of those small enterprise homeowners out by masking the price of digital enhancements, from their web sites to social media administration and advertising campaigns..\u00a0\nREAD ALSO \u2013 Self-employed in Spain: What you should know about being \u2018aut\u00f3nomo\u2019\nHow will the Digital Kits work? \nThe Digital Kit funds will probably be distributed within the type of vouchers of as much as \u20ac12,000 for small corporations and aut\u00f3nomos who need to undertake a digital transformation of their companies.\nThese vouchers will then be handed on to \u2018digital agents\u2019 \u2013 a collection of corporations authorised by the federal government to develop these tasks, which they name \u201cdigital solutions\u201d. That signifies that self-employed employees and small companies is not going to obtain the funds instantly nor be capable to select which firm to rent for the digital enhancements.\nInstead, will probably be the digital brokers who obtain the ultimate cost and can maintain the paperwork and digital enhancements. Currently, there are already greater than 3,000 corporations authorised as digital brokers, though the record is predicted to proceed to develop within the subsequent few weeks.\nPlease notice that \u20ac12,000 in funds is the best quantity and can solely be obtainable to companies with the necessity for a whole digital overhaul.\u00a0\nWhat digital enhancements can be found?\nThe digital transformation tasks which could be financed with the Digital Kit fall into a number of totally different classes, which the federal government defines as:\n\nThe creation of net pages and visibility of the corporate on the web (Google rankings, web optimization)\nElectronic commerce\nSocial media administration\nThe enchancment and digitisation of buyer administration techniques\nBusiness intelligence and analytics\nVirtual workplace instruments and providers\nDigitisation and automation of enterprise processes\nElectronic billing\nSecure communications\nCybersecurity\n\nWho will probably be eligible for the Digital Kits? \nIn order to be eligible for the Digital Kits, you have to:\n\nBe a small enterprise, micro enterprise or aut\u00f3nomo (A small enterprise is taken into account to be one which has greater than 10 workers and not more than 50 and a micro enterprise has lower than 10 workers whose annual turnover doesn't exceed \u20ac2 million).\nMeet the monetary and money limits that outline the classes of every sort of firm\nNot be thought-about an organization in disaster\nBe updated with tax and social safety funds\nNot be topic to an excellent restoration order from the European Commission\n\nHow do I apply?\nYou can apply for the Digital Kits any time between now and 11am on September 14th 2022.\nHowever if you wish to be in with an opportunity of receiving one, it is best to apply as quickly as doable, as the help will probably be granted on a first-come-first-served foundation, relying in your wants.\u00a0\nIn order to use, you have to register at www.acelerapyme.es and full the self-diagnosis take a look at. This will allow the government to know what level of digitisation your company has already and what you need. 
You can then check the catalogue of digital solutions, where you can choose one or several of those offered by digital agents that best suit the needs of your business.
Next, you will request the Digital Kit help on the Red.es digital office (sede.red.gob.es) and complete the relevant form.
Once your request for a Digital Kit has been granted, you will be able to access the catalogue of digital agents and decide which one you want to work with, before signing an agreement to start your project.
According to the latest stats available, there are roughly 2.9 million SMEs in Spain (around 70 percent in the services sector), and around 3 million autónomos. 
READ ALSO: How to set up an online shop in Spain