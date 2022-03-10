EXPLAINED: How to apply for a discount on your Spanish electricity bill

The struggle in Ukraine is inflicting a report rise in electrical energy payments for Spanish households and companies, placing additional strain on shoppers who’ve already seen charges skyrocket over the previous yr because of because the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation, hostile climate and a unstable pure gasoline market.

The value of electrical energy in Spain’s wholesale market reached a mean of €544.98 per megawatt hour on Tuesday March eighth 2022, an all-time report for Spain’s vitality sector.

Over the course of 2021, folks in Spain paid a mean of €949 in electrical energy in comparison with €675 in 2020, and in 2022 this upward pattern seems to be set to proceed.

Fortunately, this added price might be cushioned due to a profit the Spanish authorities gives to assist those that want it most to make ends meet.

What is the Bono Social de Electricidad?

It’s a social vitality tariff which permits people and companies to use for a reduction of as much as 70 % on the PVPC tariff of their electrical energy payments.

The PVPC is the Voluntary Small Consumer Price, the system that the Spanish authorities has to ascertain an hourly charge for electrical energy.

Therefore, to be able to entry this discounted charge, it’s important to have a PVPC electrical energy charge contracted together with your electrical energy firm with an influence provide equal to or lower than 10 kW.

Who can apply for the Bono Social de Electricidad?

Spain’s social vitality tariff is supposed for individuals who want it most, known as susceptible shoppers and severely susceptible shoppers.

Vulnerable shoppers can get a reduction of 60 % on their invoice till April thirtieth 2022 and 25 % for the remainder of the yr.

To be eligible an applicant must be both a low earner, unemployed, quickly unemployed (ERTE) or a enterprise proprietor whose firm has seen earnings drop considerably because of having to scale back working hours.

What are the necessities?

In order to be categorized as a susceptible shopper, it’s a must to show the next:

That your annual earnings doesn’t exceed by 1.5 occasions the IPREM, Spain’s social index for deciding who qualifies for advantages. In 2022, this sum is €579.02 monthly.

In order to qualify as a person, your annual earnings should be beneath €12,159 as the federal government takes into consideration 14 month-to-month wage funds.

For households with one youngster, annual earnings should be beneath €16,212.

For households with two kids, the restrict is about at €20,265.

An individual categorized as a really susceptible shopper will obtain a 70 % low cost till April thirtieth 2022 and a 40 % low cost for the remainder of the yr. Their IPREM thresholds will likely be elevated 0.5 occasions as effectively. In order for them to qualify, the next circumstances should be true:

A member of the family has a recognised incapacity equal to or larger than 33 %

The applicant is a sufferer of gender violence or terrorism

A member of the family has a recognised dependency degree of grade 2 or 3

The household unit is made up of a single mother or father, mom or father, with at the very least one minor of their care.

Holders of huge household standing, with out every other situations

The applicant and all different members of the family are minimal sum pensioners on Spain’s Social Security System both resulting from retirement or everlasting incapacity, and don’t obtain every other kind of earnings.

If an applicant meets any of the above necessities and their household unit has an annual earnings decrease than or equal to 50 % of the IPREM thresholds, they’ll be thought of a severely susceptible shopper.

If as well as, the patron is being cared for by social companies, they are going to be thought of a shopper liable to social exclusion and will likely be coated by the ‘last resort’ charge (TUR) which supplies them a vital electrical energy provide.

What advantages does the Bono Social de Electricidad deliver?

Firstly, it gives important reductions to candidates’ electrical energy payments.

A 25 % month-to-month low cost for susceptible shoppers (unemployed, employees on an ERTE, enterprise homeowners and self-employed folks with giant losses).

A 40 % low cost for these categorized as severely susceptible shoppers

A 50 % low cost for shoppers liable to social exclusion

It may even permit them to have clearer electrical energy payments with out the small print, or additional prices from services or products added on.

They even have extra time to take care of unpaid payments than the remainder of the shoppers (4 months from the primary notification of non-payment, in comparison with the final restrict of two months).

If there may be at the very least one youngster underneath 16 years of age within the household unit, or the patron or certainly one of their members of the family has a incapacity equal to or larger than 33 % or with degree 2 or 3 dependency degree, their family’s electrical energy provide can’t be interrupted within the occasion of non-payment.

How do you apply?

To request Spain’s social vitality tariff, you first should contact your electrical energy firm.

The following are among the contact numbers offered by the federal government.

They’ll ask you to offer the appliance type, together with the record of people who find themselves a part of your loved ones unit (a fast search on-line with the phrase “formulario” and your organization’s identify ought to lead you to this).

In addition, you could show that you simply meet the necessities to be thought of a susceptible shopper, all the time following the directions offered by your electrical energy firm.

As talked about earlier, you’ll have to have contracted the PVPC charge together with your firm, which suggests your electrical set up must be low voltage, with energy equal to or lower than 10kW and embody a digital meter.

You’ll even have to offer your identify, DNI or NIE, your CUPS Code, (a novel identification code of your electrical energy provide which is discovered in your contract or payments), financial institution particulars, energy contracted and doubtlessly different data regarding your provide.

The following are some helpful contact particulars for Spain’s foremost electrical energy corporations:

Endesa PVPC telephone quantity: 800 760 333

Endesa PVPC electronic mail: [email protected]

To get the PVPC charge and the bono social with Iberdrola:

Iberdrola’s contact to request the PVPC electrical energy charge is the next:

Iberdrola PVPC telephone quantity: 900 200 708

Iberdrola electronic mail: [email protected]

Repsol’s contact quantity to request the PVPC electrical energy charge (no electronic mail obtainable): 900 101 005.

