EXPLAINED: How to apply for parental leave in Spain

Who is eligible?

As lengthy as you might have accurately paid your social safety contributions (for at least 180 working days inside the previous seven years or 360 in your whole skilled life), 100 per cent of your wage will likely be coated.

The cash comes from the Spanish authorities, not your employer, although employers are answerable for sure taxes that pertain to the wage, resembling withholding.

Freelance staff or autónomos may apply for 16 week’s parental go away from the federal government. The quantity they obtain is calculated primarily based on how a lot you recurrently pay into the social safety system underneath the autónomo system.

Same-sex {couples} and adoptive dad and mom

In same-sex {couples}, each dad and mom are entitled to paid go away. However, one must apply for maternity advantages and the opposite for paternity (or ‘other parent’) advantages.

In order to qualify for paid paternity or maternity go away, every dad or mum will need to have a authorized hyperlink with the kid. This signifies that paid go away will solely be granted if you’re a organic dad or mum, or you probably have legally adopted the kid. Being married to the organic or adoptive dad or mum of a kid isn’t sufficient to qualify for paid go away.

In the case of adoptive dad and mom, each dad and mom are elegible for a similar 16 weeks if the kid is underneath six years previous. If the kid is older, each adoptive dad and mom are elegible for the remaining non-compulsory 10 weeks {that a} organic dad or mum would have after the primary obligatory six weeks after delivery.

How lengthy can can I take for parental go away?

Spain turned a world chief relating to equality between each dad and mom in Europe final yr, with a legislation growing paternity go away to 16 weeks – the identical quantity beforehand solely reserved for brand new moms.

Under this new legislation, which got here into impact on 1 January 2021, maternity and paternity are equal and non-transferable. This signifies that if one dad or mum decides to not take the time without work, their companion can’t take these weeks of their place.

The first six weeks have to be taken instantly and consecutively after the kid’s delivery, whereas the opposite 10 weeks could be taken non-consecutively in the course of the first 12 months of the newborn’s life.

Where do I apply?

Since April 2019, maternity and paternity go away have been introduced collectively underneath an umbrella time period generally known as prestación por nacimiento y cuidado del menor or parental go away.

Online

You can apply for parental go away on-line by way of your social security portal, both along with your digital certificates or along with your username and password with [email protected] (a digital signature system). To assist with the method, you should use the social safety portal’s digital assistant, and in case you need assistance with the [email protected] system, learn this article.

You may entry it by way of the social safety’s digital platform. Once you’ve logged in, all it’s a must to do is fill within the particulars and add the required paperwork. The portal may also mean you can estimate the amount of cash you’ll obtain, and the size of the parental go away in accordance with the anticipated date of delivery.

However, in case you don’t have login particulars for [email protected], you’ll be able to nonetheless do your utility on-line by way of the social security website.

By submit

If you’d fairly ship the bodily paperwork within the submit, that is nonetheless potential. You can obtain, fill out the applying and ship it to your the department of INSS (Instituto Nacional de la Seguridad Social). You can seek for the handle and cellphone quantity here.

In particular person

Finally, it’s also possible to go to your native Social Security Information and Attention Centre (CAISS) by prior appointment and fill out an utility kind there.

Which paperwork do I want to incorporate?

In any case, you’ll have to present the mandatory paperwork. These embody:

The utility kind, which you will discover here. Here’s a PDF version.

ID of the dad and mom (DNI, passport or NIE)

If you’re an worker, a certificates out of your employer with the beginning date of the parental go away. This gained’t be needed if it has already been submitted by your employer.

A maternity kind out of your physician

Your libro de familia: The marriage and child booklet wherein all births are recorded is within the means of going digital, however phasing out this century-old doc will take time. For now, the Ministry of Justice has stated it should proceed issuing paper copies.

Other paperwork could also be needed relying on the circumstances. In case of adoption, you have to to incorporate the required judicial paperwork establishing the adoption or granting foster care. If prior journey to the nation of origin of the adopted baby is critical, additionally, you will want documentation issued by the competent physique of your autonomous neighborhood.

Who is eligible for further go away?

Leave could be prolonged by one week per baby in case of a a number of delivery, and an additional week will also be utilized for if the newborn is born with a incapacity or well being issues.

If the newborn is untimely or needs to be hospitalised for longer than seven days, go away could be prolonged for as much as an extra 13 weeks.