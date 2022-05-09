EXPLAINED: The rules for driving around roundabouts in Spain

There are 38,000 roundabouts in Spain, making it the third European nation with the best density per capita of one of these intersection (behind neighbours France and Portugal).

That implies that should you drive in España, you’re just about sure to should navigate your manner spherical greater than the odd “rotonda”.

Spaniards are by and enormous famend for being good drivers, with much less of a nasty status than their Italian or Greek counterparts (not that stereotypes at all times ring true).

However, one recurring criticism amongst foreigners in Spain is the locals’ haphazard understanding of the foundations for driving inside a roundabout. Admittedly, this isn’t one thing that any specific nation is known for having a whole grasp of.

More importantly, one thing that Spaniards and overseas residents almost certainly share in equal quantities is the truth that they don’t know that not driving the fitting manner inside a Spanish roundabout can land them a €200 superb.

Q&A: How to pass Spain’s driving test and get a Spanish licence

And it’s for good motive, as previously 5 years in Spain the variety of deadly automotive accidents in roundabouts has doubled. In city areas, the speed of general accidents has elevated a worrying 86 % in accordance the European Drivers Association (AEA).

The most typical visitors violation in response to Spanish police includes drivers ‘taking shortcuts’ by dangerously exiting and reducing by the lane of drivers who’re within the different roundabout lanes.

But that’s not all. According to logistical evaluation firm Foremaster, 75 % of Spaniards don’t know what the aim of every roundabout lane is and 60 % of them don’t point out correctly in roundabouts both.

So how do I drive correctly in a roundabout in Spain?

The guidelines are in actual fact no completely different to these of nearly all of international locations all over the world, aside from course of these the place you drive on the left.

Firstly, you give solution to these already driving contained in the roundabout and when it’s clear you drive in by the fitting, as in anti-clockwise.

Upon getting into, you should place your self within the lane that fits the exit you’re going to take. You shouldn’t point out upon getting into the “rotonda”.

If you’re planning to take the first or second exit, follow the skin lane and point out to the fitting whenever you method your exit (provided that second exit).

Spain’s Directorate General of Traffic truly suggests that you just don’t point out to the fitting should you’re taking the primary exit as it would confuse different drivers.

If you’re going to take the third exit, select the within or center lane and begin transferring over to the skin lane when passing the second exit, checking your blind spot for oncoming automobiles that aren’t following the foundations.

Indicate whenever you’re getting near your exit. You shouldn’t point out to the left to point that you’re nonetheless circumnavigating the roundabout despite the fact that this can be a widespread apply worldwide.

If you’re taking the fourth exit (usually a 180-degree flip) enter the roundabout and head to the within lane.

If there are three lanes, drive into the third (inside) lane. If there are two, take the within. As quickly as you cross the third exit, rigorously make your manner into the skin lane and point out that you just’re heading out of the fourth exit.

Generally talking, you should at all times exit a roundabout from the skin lane until there’s a highway signal that states in any other case.

A bicycle owner or group of cyclists should at all times be given precedence.

The following diagram the place every automotive’s trajectory is labelled bien (proper) or mal (improper) illustrates even additional the best way to behave in Spanish roundabouts.

Anything else to be careful for?

Spanish drivers don’t at all times give solution to visitors already on roundabouts when getting into them, so preserve your eyes peeled always.

Tailgating can typically be an issue in Spain as properly so be sure to don’t make any sudden actions in roundabouts with out first indicating with a view to keep away from potential collisions from the automobiles or in different lanes.

Under no circumstances must you lower the course of different autos utilizing the roundabout with a view to exit from it. Just go spherical once more till your route is obvious.

Technically the roundabout’s inside lane will also be used to overhaul. Use your indicator accordingly should you select to take action.

Remember as properly that in lots of metropolis roundabouts, there are zebra crossings simply after the exits, so preserve your eyes peeled for visitors lights and pedestrians.

READ MORE: