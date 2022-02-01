Explainer: Can Qatari gas offset disruptions to Russian supply in Europe?

The United States, the world’s prime pure fuel producer, has requested Qatar and different main power producers to divert fuel provides to Europe if Russia assaults Ukraine and the United States imposes sanctions on Russia.

Russia, which provides round a 3rd of Europe’s fuel, has amassed some 120,000 troops close to its neighbour however denies plans to invade Ukraine.

Any interruption of provides due to an assault would worsen the prevailing power disaster attributable to a world scarcity of oil and fuel.

WHERE DOES EUROPE STAND?

Europe’s pure fuel provides from Russia are principally delivered by pipelines and since October final yr have been nicely under seasonal ranges.

Flows in 2021 by Russia’s three foremost pipelines to Europe totalled 37,409 gigawatt hours/day (GWh/d) Refinitiv Eikon information confirmed, down from 41,263 GWh/d in 2020 and 49,431 GWh/d in 2019.

European storage shares are round 19 billion cubic metres (BCM) under their five-year seasonal common, based on Platts analytics, regardless of different sources of provide being near maximised over latest months.

Platts Analytics expects that even when Russian flows proceed, European shares will likely be close to file lows on the finish of winter, leaving little scope to soak up an additional provide shock.

European liquefied pure fuel (LNG) imports hit a file excessive in January at 11.8 bcm, in contrast with a earlier file in November 2019 of round 9 bcm. Nearly 45 % of the LNG imports had been from the United States.

HOW MUCH CAN QATAR HELP?

Qatar, a prime LNG producer, has little spare provide as most of its output is locked into long-term contracts.

Qatar’s nameplate LNG export capability is 106 bcm. Luke Cottell at S&P Global Platts expects that to rise to solely 107 bcm, capping Qatari exports.

It may produce extra by deferring second-quarter upkeep, however its Asian contracts nonetheless restrict its skill to provide Europe.

Traders estimate Qatar’s output breaks down into 90 percent-95 % long-term contracts and 5 percent-10 % spot contracts.

Long-term, point-to-point contracts, equivalent to these from Qatar to China or to Japan, might be amended to launch provides for Europe, however any Asian clients that agree would need compensation.

Industry sources and analysts anticipate Qatar to divert solely 8 percent-10 % of its LNG to Europe, and even this may take time because it takes longer to ship LNG from Qatar to Europe than to Asia.

Qatar plans to develop its LNG output by 40 % with its North Field enlargement challenge, nevertheless it is not going to produce till 2026.

CAN DESTINATION CLAUSES BE ENFORCED?

Qatar is asking the European Union to limit resales of fuel outdoors the continent to cease merchants reselling at a revenue, if it needs Qatar and different main fuel suppliers to offer emergency provides.

The EU sees free commerce of fuel as important to power safety however main producers and a few fuel shoppers say the reforms of the final 20 years have led to complexity and better costs.

Some merchants additionally re-route Qatari fuel to Asia for revenue.

“Since the price rally in Europe, Italy appears to have diverted several Qatari cargoes to higher priced markets, with fourth-quarter imports from Qatar down by seven cargoes from 2020,” Felix Booth, head of LNG at power intelligence agency Vortexa, stated.

Industry sources stated Doha wouldn’t be capable of management the ultimate vacation spot in return for delivering extra provide as a result of as soon as fuel reaches Europe, any earlier restrictions on its vacation spot should not enforceable and homeowners can reload it on to new LNG carriers.

Morten Frisch, senior associate at Morten Frisch Consulting, stated laws in Britain and most EU international locations don’t prohibit the reloading of LNG cargoes to international locations outdoors Europe.

The European Commission stated on Monday it might not touch upon the small print of discussions with worldwide companions on fuel provides.

WHAT ARE THE CHALLENGES IN EUROPE?

Steady flows of LNG to Europe have already pushed up utilisation of 30-day common regasification capability – that converts tremendous chilled LNG again to pure fuel – to 75 % from 51 % in early January in Western and Southern Europe, Rystad Energy stated.

This means Europe has restricted regasification and storage capability to soak up additional flows of LNG.

